Australian schoolgirl Laila Johnson was in London to see Taylor Swift. A man attacked her with a knife.

Laila Johnson had been dreaming about her overseas holiday with her mum and some friends.

They had big plans for their 'girl's trip'. A Matildas game at the Paris Olympics and then Taylor Swift in concert in London.

In between the two experiences, the 11-year-old from Bega and her mum Samantha busied themselves with sight-seeing.

On August 12, they were checking out the Lego store in London's Leicester Square when everything changed.

The Australian schoolgirl was grabbed into a headlock and stabbed in the face and neck eight times in a random attack.

Police allege homeless man Ioan Pintaru, 32, leapt from nowhere and lunged at Laila with a steak knife.

Her mum immediately shielded her with her body, as the little girl screamed and witnesses ran to their aid.

A nearby security guard tackled the man, disarming him, with Samantha telling The Daily Telegraph, she credits the 29-year-old with saving her daughter's life and is still in contact with him.

Rushed to hospital, Laila underwent plastic surgery to her wounds but after just one night in hospital she was adamant she had places to be: she did not want to miss seeing Taylor.

Escorted by police, and gifted access to a VIP box at Wembley Stadium, Laila enjoyed every minute of her favourite singer's performance. Stitches and all.

The mum and daughter duo travelled home to Bega on Sunday, and Laila has already returned to school to perform the lead role in a production of Alice in Wonderland.

"She's the most optimistic kid you could meet, she's super bouncy. She's ready to get back to normal," her mum told 7News.

Pintaru has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded in custody and police say the attack wasn't terror related, with investigators still trying to determine exactly what happened.

