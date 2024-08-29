Quick question: Do you recognise this celebrity?

You know exactly who this is.

You've watched her star rise, her hit singles become hit albums. You've seen her bring outlandish fashion to the runway and star in one of the best musical films of all time.

Yet, with a box of dye and a sweep of bleach, she's become unrecognisable.

We hear whispers go around the office.

"Is it Julia Fox?" someone asks.

"Maybe Halsey?"

They're all wrong. It is, of course, Lady Gaga.

In a display of what it looks like to do a successful rebrand (no beef to Katy Perry), Gaga has debuted a brand new look, rocking bleached eyebrows and a flowing mane of dark brown, almost black, hair.

The singer and actress, 38, has been known for her bleach-blonde locks, so it was a surprise to see her go back to her roots with her natural brown shade recently.

Makeup free and rocking a paisley dress and statement necklace by the beach, she looked the picture of that cool alternative lady you know who walks around smelling of patchouli and speaking in hushed tones.

Hippie queen she is not. Fresh from performing at the Olympics, Gaga has recently released new music alongside Bruno Mars and is bringing out her new film Joker: Folie à Deux from October 4. Could she also be issuing a brand new era of aesthetics?

We sure hope so.

Naturally, fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on her new look.

"Thought this was Julia Fox for a second lol," one wrote, while another shared the line from Charli XCX's hit song '360', "She's so Julia."

Some followers got even more creative, using their comments to embody the essence of this new 'character' Gaga is creating.

"That hair screams Seattle rain, but here you are serving Malibu sun," one wrote.

Another referenced two prevailing viral trends, Brat (the essence of being daring and doing whatever you want) and Demure (being cutesy and mindful), and how Gaga managed to bring the two of them into the one look.

"Only you can pull off being DEMURE and BRAT at the same time," they said.

Did you pick that it was Gaga?

Featured Image: Instagram/ladygaga.