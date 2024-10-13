'I think I just met your husband.' How Lady Gaga's mum introduced her to her soulmate.

Amidst a sea of divorces and separations, Lady Gaga's latest romance has been the wholesome Hollywood love story we've all been craving.

Her multiple red carpet appearances with her fiancé Michael Polansky, as well as her recent interviews gushing about him and his support of her, is everything we needed to get us through the year.

Watch the trailer for Netflix Original Lady Gaga Documentary Five Foot Two. Article continues after video.

"I just love my fiancé so much," Gaga told PEOPLE, "He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes."

While we are all in love with the fact that Gaga is in love, let's take a walk down memory lane to her past relationships.

Lüc Carl.

SiriusXM host and "The Drunk Diet" author Luc Carl at SiriusXM Studio. Image: Getty

One of Gaga's earliest relationships was with Lüc Carl, a radio DJ and musician. While the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, it seems the two started dating in 2005 and had an on-off relationship, reuniting and separating again in 2010.

While their relationship and breakup are shrouded in mystery, it is clear that Gaga was very fond of Carl.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2009, Gaga said, "I've really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him. That relationship really shaped me. I sort of resolved that if you can't have the guy of your dreams, there are other ways to give love."

Matthew Williams.

Matthew M. Williams walks the runway during the Givenchy Menswear Spring Summer 2023. Image: Getty

Matthew Willliams, also known as Dada, was the creative director of Haus of Gaga from 2008 to 2010.

The two were linked briefly in 2008, but given the relationship was short lived, there's not a lot we know about it. However, in an interview with the Evening Standard in October 2010, Gaga shared the reason they split and it seems it was purely to focus on business.

"Dada is quite brilliant and we were crazy lovers, but I stopped it when we discovered what a strong creative connection we had," she said, "I didn't want it just to be about careless love."

Taylor Kinney.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney at Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2016. Image: Getty

Engagement number one came while Gaga was with actor Taylor Kinney.

Romance sparked when the two first met on the set of Gaga's music video 'Yoü and I' in 2011. While there was speculation the two were dating, they didn't confirm their relationship officially until 2013, when they attended the Golden Globe Awards afterparty in January 2014.

In 2015, Kinney proposed to Gaga with a stunning heart-shaped diamond ring.

They attended several events together as an engaged couple, including the Billboard Music Awards in December 2015 and the Oscars in February 2016. They called it quits later that same year.

"Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," Gaga said in a statement.

"We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

Christian Carino.

: Lady Gaga and Christian Carino attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Image: Getty

Engagement number two came with talent agent Christian Carino, who Gaga was first spotted with in 2017 at a Kings of Leon concert. Shortly after, they were also seen in Houston ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In August 2018, Carino accompanied Gaga to the Venice Film Festival for the premiere for A Star Is Born. Later that same year, Gaga confirmed the rumours they were engaged when she called him her fiancé during a speech at ELLE's Women in Hollywood gala.

They went on to attend a few public events together, including the Golden Globes and the Screen Actor Guild Awards in 2019.

The two later broke up later that same year, with Gaga addressing the split during her performance in Las Vegas.

"So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger," she said on stage.

Daniel Horton.

In July 2019, headlines broke that Gaga had been spotted kissing audio engineer Dan Horton.

However, fans never got any real confirmation about their relationship. A few months later in October 2019, Gaga referred to herself as a "single lady" on her Instagram.

Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Image: Getty

We first heard of her relationship with businessman Michael Polansky in 2020, after the pair were seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. Not long after, the two attended the 2020 Super Bowl together, hard-launching their relationship for the first time.

Speaking to Vogue, Gaga shared that it was actually her mother who was responsible for their meeting.

"My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'"

She continued, "I could never have imagined that my mom found the most perfect person for me?"

While they have been fairly private about their relationship, the two have attended several high-profile events together more recently, including the Paris 2024 Olympics, where a clip shared to social media confirmed that they were engaged.

Feature image: Getty.