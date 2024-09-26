Why Australians won't be able to take Lady Gaga's new song seriously.

"There's always a joker in the pack

There's always a lonely clown

And there is a jester, just a fool

As foolish as he can be."

It's the opening refrain to one of Australia's most iconic sitcoms of all time, Kath and Kim, and is usually followed by a whole lot of crazy, wholesome fun at Fountaingate and finished with a glass of 'cardonnay'.

However, it turns out that the iconic theme song is not exactly an 'original'.

First recorded for the 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd, 'The Joker' has been covered multiple times throughout the years, including by Gina Riley for the opening credits of Kath and Kim.

And now it's been co-opted for a new Hollywood film. So what does this 'pacifically entail', we hear you ask?

Well, now it is also the Lady Gaga's debut song to celebrate her film Joker: Folie à Deux and its companion album Harlequin, which will be released on September 27.

Gaga released a snippet of the song on Instagram and TikTok where fans went wild.