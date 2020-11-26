ROAD TEST: 'I tried a micro-peeling gel cleanser to see if it actually helps reduce acne.'

There's been a lot of talk about how 2020 has been a full-on year for our skin, what with 'maskne' and all that time we've spent inside buying all the products for our faces online.

That being said, as a 26 year old with oily skin and persistent outbreaks, every year (since I hit puberty) has felt like a 'full-on year' for my skin.

I've had a good, albeit ever-changing routine for a few years now, but the more sophisticated it gets, the more complicated it seems to become.

Throw in lockdown, more time to poke and prod at my skin concerns and a lot more time to browse and buy skincare online and it's gotten…well, a bit out of hand.

Hello pimples, old friends. Image: Supplied.

I constantly find myself in a beauty black hole of mixed messages on how to 'fix' my problem skin. Everything from 'Avoid oil if you're oily, duh!' to 'Lather your face in oil, MORE OIL,' and, 'Exfoliate! Don't over-exfoliate!' Plus a splash of 'Cleanse, cleanse again! But not in the shower! It's too hot in there!' and to be honest, I'm overwhelmed. I'm lazy but I'm anxious to have comfortable, clear skin.

So, the latest thing I've tried is a new cleanser - La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel (RRP $29.95).

In a nutshell, it's an alcohol-free, hypoallergenic gel cleanser for acne-prone skin that deeply exfoliates but also targets pimples and visibly reduces breakout recurrence. It targets the pimples you currently have and works hard to stop more from appearing in the future.

Here's what else you need to know about this scientifically proven formula: It contains LHA (a gentle mode of exfoliation) and Salicylic Acid (which helps to remove dead skin cells and comfort the skin), plus you can use it on your whole body.

We're talking backne AND boobne….yeah, you know, those little bumpies in between your sweaty cleavage bits? Just me? Especially coming into summer (fake-tan build-up + warmer weather = chest and back pimple breeding ground), the body-wash element of this gel is such a win.

La-Roche Posay Micro-Peeling cleanser: Let's try. Image: Supplied.

So yes, what I'm saying is with this one, beautiful, sea-green bottle, you're getting an all-in-one face wash/body wash/exfoliant. It also lathers like an absolute champion; the consistency is really unique and doesn't feel like it over-strips your skin.

I love when I can instantly notice something working in action. After washing my face with the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel, my skin feels calmed, straight away. I'd best describe it as that cool feeling inside your mouth after you brush your teeth...but on your face.

A very soothed, menthol-y vibe, or as though the bottle has been in the fridge all day, before you squeeze it onto your glowing money-maker. It's one of my favourite things about this product and a feature I really didn't know I needed, but am thoroughly enjoying.

I will say that after only a few weeks, I've already noticed that the skin on my chin and chest feels and looks a lot more refined. Plus, a lot of the redness on my cheeks from scarring is starting to visibly reduce.

Posing with my Posay. Image: Supplied.

Added bonus: my partner borrowed it and he bloody loved it. This is a man it took me three years to convince to start wearing a daily SPF and who has flat out refused to add any additional products to his routine…if you can call it that. He's a bearded boy and was so impressed with how well it foamed up AND how it managed to deeply cleanse his skin in a way even his fancy/expensive beard products don't.

None of this will come as a surprise to anyone who's used La Roche-Posay products before; they just get it when it comes to gentle but effective sensitive skincare. Their micro-peeling gel ticks plenty of boxes for anyone who's worried about oiliness, breakouts, reducing visible redness or all of the above.

If you want soft, clean and refreshed skin on your face AND bod, give it a try.

Find La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel on Adore Beauty.