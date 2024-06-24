Australia's golden girl Kylie Minogue will tell-all in a new memoir. Here's what we know so far.

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has had a remarkable year. Her infectious hit single 'Padam Padam' took the world by storm, going viral on social media and topping charts worldwide. The song's success led to Minogue's triumphant return to the Grammy Awards in 2024, where she won the inaugural award for Best Pop Dance Recording, her first Grammy win in 20 years.

Fresh off this incredible achievement, Minogue has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for live representation, setting the stage for further conquests in the US market. She has also continued her Las Vegas residency, solidifying her status as a pop music legend.

The timing of her memoir couldn't be more perfect, as Minogue finds herself at the pinnacle of her career. At 56, she has successfully reinvented herself for a new generation of fans while maintaining her loyal fanbase. This memoir offers Minogue an opportunity to reflect on her journey, from the early days on Neighbours to becoming one of the world's most beloved pop stars.

What is Kylie Minogue's new memoir called?

Image: Getty

According to recent reports, Kylie Minogue is working on an autobiography that will provide an intimate look at her life and career.

While the exact title of the memoir has not been officially announced, it is expected to be a deeply personal account of Minogue's experiences.

Does Kylie Minogue have an existing memoir?

To date, Kylie Minogue has not released an official memoir. While she has been the subject of several unauthorised biographies, this upcoming book will mark the first time the singer has personally chronicled her life and career in her own words.

The memoir is expected to be a candid and revealing account, offering a unique perspective on Minogue's rise to fame, her personal struggles, and her enduring success.

What are the biggest revelations in Kylie Minogue's new memoir?

Image: Getty

As the memoir has not yet been released, the specific revelations it contains remain unknown. However, given Minogue's long and storied career, there are several topics that the book may explore. These could include:

Her early career in Australia, including her time on Neighbours

Her transition from actress to pop star

Personal relationships and high-profile romances

Her battle with breast cancer in 2005 and its impact on her life and career

Behind-the-scenes stories from her music videos and tours

Her experiences in the music industry and how she has navigated changes over the decades

Reflections on her status as an LGBTQ+ icon

Her next chapter of music, including recent successes like 'Padam Padam'

The memoir may also provide insight into Minogue's creative process, her collaborations with other artists, and her thoughts on the evolution of the music industry over the past four decades.

When is Kylie Minogue's new memoir's release date?

Image: Getty

The release date for Kylie Minogue's memoir has not been officially announced.

However, with the recent news of her working on the project, it is likely that the book will be published within the next year or two.

Fans eagerly await further details on when they can expect to get their hands on this highly anticipated memoir.

Is Kylie Minogue also making a Netflix documentary?

Yes, in addition to her memoir, Kylie Minogue has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Netflix for a fly-on-the-wall documentary. This documentary is expected to offer an unprecedented insight into Minogue's life and career, complementing the memoir by providing visual insights into her world.

The Netflix project is said to be in production, with filming likely to commence in late 2024. It will cover Minogue's recent successes, including her Las Vegas residency and the global impact of 'Padam Padam', as well as providing a retrospective of her career highlights.

With a career filled with incredible highs and unwavering resilience, Minogue's autobiography promises to be a fascinating and inspiring read.

Featured image: Getty.