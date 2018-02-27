It’s been less than a week since Kylie Jenner cost Snapchat $1.7 billion with this tweet:

It’s only the second time Kylie has given fans a glimpse of her daughter. The first time was via a photo on Instagram shortly after her birth, but this video is clearer and more intimate.

While it’s not actually known if Kylie’s video is a conscious effort to make amends with Snapchat after costing them some serious money, the timing is a little coincidental.

Either way, Kylie has clearly forgiven Snapchat after their controversial redesign, and chances are, her fans will too. You’re welcome, Evan. Crisis averted.

On a side note, can we please talk about just how cute Stormi is?