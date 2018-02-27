News
Kylie Jenner just shared a video of Stormi to Snapchat, and we think we know why.

It’s been less than a week since Kylie Jenner cost Snapchat $1.7 billion with this tweet:

It’s only the second time Kylie has given fans a glimpse of her daughter. The first time was via a photo on Instagram shortly after her birth, but this video is clearer and more intimate.

While it’s not actually known if Kylie’s video is a conscious effort to make amends with Snapchat after costing them some serious money, the timing is a little coincidental.

LISTEN: The young girls getting surgery to look like Kylie Jenner. Post continues below.

Either way, Kylie has clearly forgiven Snapchat after their controversial redesign, and chances are, her fans will too. You’re welcome, Evan. Crisis averted.

On a side note, can we please talk about just how cute Stormi is?

