Kylie Jenner's latest interview paints a more bizarre picture of her life than any TV show.

Kylie Jenner, slowly becoming the world’s most famous human, and most definitely the world’s richest Kardashian, doesn’t quite operate in the same sphere as, well, anyone.

The 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul has never known anonymity, and never known a life without money or cameras putting her to bed.

And so, after spending her formative years basking in the blinding spotlight, it’s perhaps no shock her world view – her sense of reality – will never mirror ours.

In an interview with V magazine, Jenner is making headlines for posing nude (Shock, horror, women’s bodies etc). Because what makes a better, more worthy news cycle than a nude Kardashian? But maybe it should be the words – not the images – garnering the most attention.

Because Kylie’s quotes paint a picture of a life of fame that has more trappings than winnings.

“I have a guy that follows me”

When discussing the photoshoot, which was livestreamed via SHOWstudio, Jenner was talking about the concept of being watched and being followed, before launching into what can be considered nothing more than an awkwardly clunky joke that just wasn’t very funny.

Retirement isn’t so far away

It would appear, in having a conversation with journalist Trey Taylor, that Jenner hopes to retire around a lot of… space.

“I just want a lot of property. That seems like the best life ever: horses and a farm and a garden.” Like Michael Jackson did in 2005, Jenner could easily slip away to Bahrain or don a mask and walk around freely. “I don’t know about Bahrain, but I would be down for something,” she says. “It would be a good feeling to just live a normal life for a second.”

It is, of course, the second time in as many minutes she references her inability to grasp normality.

“I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight,” she pauses. “That’s normal to me. There’s nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”

So, is this a woman pining for help? Or one so far out of the world we know, that there’s a gaping hole between what’s she saying, and how we are interpreting it.

Kylie Jenner’s new reality show is little more than her snapchat, extended.

