Wait. Did Kylie Jenner really use her baby's name as a PR opportunity?

We now know what Kylie Jenner was doing during those long nine months she was pregnant, covered in baggy jumpers and tucked out of sight.

She was busy creating her latest Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.

It’s called The Weather Collection and was inspired by her daughter Stormi. Or was Stormi inspired by… an eye shadow palette?

In the curious case of whether Kylie named her baby after her makeup line, all signs point to… kind of.

“I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy and right after after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me,” the 20-year-old told her 104 million Instagram followers on Friday night.

It is, of course, important to note that from conception to design, manufacturing and distribution, these products take months to create.

So whether Stormi the baby name or the Storm-inspired weather collection came first is definitely a bit of a chicken and egg scenario.

The pressed powder palettes each have 10 shimmery shades which, from Kylie's swatches, it would appear are named in honour of Stormi and the many loving nicknames we presume she and Travis Scott coo as they rock her to sleep.

Sweet Sweet, Little Wonder, Rockabye, Starbaby and Heaven Sent.

The Weather Collection also features matte lipsticks, glitter eye shadows, lip glosses and highlighting palettes.

There's also a nod to Stormi in every product, with lightning bolt and dark cloud motifs sprinkled on the packaging.

You can check out the whole mesmerising collection inspired by Stormi in the video below. Post continues after video.

Honestly, the products look amazing but they won't be available until February 28. The timing of this launch also suggests Kylie and Travis chose Stormi has their daughter's name long before she was born, considering creating a product line like this would take months. Nine months?

This whole thing is either celeb baby names gone waaaaaay too far. Or pure marketing genius.

She is worth a casual $420 million after all.

