The reason Kylie Jenner took so long to name her son is not what you think.

Kylie Jenner has revealed a third name she called her son before eventually settling on Aire.

In a cover interview for the September issue of British Vogue, the 27-year-old entrepreneur shared the reason for her decision to change her second-born's name.

To refresh your memory, Jenner's son, now two, was initially given the name Wolf Jacques when he was born in February 2022.

But Jenner famously changed it to Aire in 2023. The name change has spawned a trend for 'airy' and ethereal baby names — as well as a whole lot of speculation about why "Wolf" didn't stick.

Now, speaking to Vogue, she says he went by another name for a period, too.

"My son's name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?'... She's like, 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.' And I'm like: 'You know what, we are not doing this again.'"

If you've named a child and second-guessed your choice (or even third-guessed it), just know you're not alone.

Although Jenner is one of few celebrities to speak openly about it, baby name regret is more common than you might realise. According to Baby Centre, one in eight parents experience regret over the names they give their children.

That's... a lot, when you think about it.

Mumsnet polled more than 1,000 parents in the UK to examine the reasons behind baby name regret. The poll found that almost a fifth of them had second thoughts about the name they landed on — but only two per cent took action and changed it.

Thirty-two per cent felt they had made the wrong decision within the first six weeks of their child's life.

The main reason for the regret was down to popularity, with a quarter of parents citing their choice as "too common".

A fifth of those surveyed said the name "just doesn't feel right".

Some have speculated Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf because it wasn't unique enough. The theory is understandable, given the names chosen by her sisters for other young members of the Kardashian family.

Whether that was a factor, we'll likely never know. But we do know what Kylie Jenner wants on the record.

The beauty mogul told Vogue her indecision was a result of prolonged postpartum depression, from which she suffered after the births of both of her children.

"Stormi's lasted a year," she explained, "Aire's around the same length of time."

She says the condition contributed to her confusion around naming Aire, the hormones interfering with her ability to "make decisions".

"With my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn't be that emotional about [typically]. On the phone with my mum all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can't figure out his name.'

"I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him," she continued. "He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."

Her advice to her friends having children? Settle on a name you like before you give birth.

"Pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions," she said.

Postnatal depression is a subject Jenner has spoken about candidly in the past. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in October 2023, Jenner said the postpartum fog after having Aire "destroyed" her and affected her judgement.

"The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn't even make a decision or think straight," she told the publication at the time.

"And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don't have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."

Have you struggled with baby name regret or indecision? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature image: Mamamia/Getty.