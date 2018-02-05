A recap of the moments in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video that left us violently sobbing.

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is now a mum.

A mum who has 101 million Instagram followers and managed to keep her entire pregnancy – and birth – a secret until today.

Yes, you may think that Kylie Jenner’s ‘pregnancy’ was the world’s worst kept secret, but even though it was pretty much an accepted truth, not one word was said and not one picture was shared that really, truly confirmed it until today.

In announcing the arrival of her baby girl (whose name has not yet been revealed) born at 4.43pm on February 1, Kylie also shared an eleven-and-a-half minute long video that documented her entire pregnancy journey.

The video, called ‘To Our Daughter‘, is surprisingly poignant and intimate, giving fans a glimpse into what 20-year-old Kylie has been thinking and feeling for the past nine months.

It’s also so filled with love and joy that it left us in a puddle of our own tears. And so we can all sob together, let’s revisit all the moments that touched us the most.

When it starts with Kris giving birth to Kylie…

In a tribute to her own mum, Kylie's pregnancy reveal video begins with footage of her arrival into the world.

"We're waiting for you Kylie," Kris's former husband Caitlyn Jenner (previously known as Bruce) can be heard saying, before images of Kris meeting her youngest child begin to play.

When Kylie's friends speak about how happy she is to become a mum...

"When you're 20 years old, you're just figuring out your life," one of Kylie's friends tells the camera.

"You don't know what you want, you're an indecisive teenager and you're just becoming a young adult. And there was one thing that your mum knew for sure... and that was you."

"This is what she's wanted ever since she's turned 15," another friend added.

"She always said how much she wants to be a mum," said another.

"She was born to be a mum... that's the thing. I still get chills."

When Kylie keeps it real discussing her pregnancy appetite...

"If you're going to eat, you need to exercise," a doctor tells Kylie in the video, to which she replies that "In'N'Out tastes like... the best thing I've ever had".

Footage is also shown of Kylie ordering fast food in a drive-in, contemplating whether or not she should order a side of cheese fries.

Later, in footage taken on Thanksgiving, Kylie describes what's on her plate.

"Two burgers, one for me, one for the baby," Kylie says.

"Two different fries... I like regular fries and she really likes sweet potato fries. Then I've got mac and cheese, greens, one rib..."

When Kylie and Kris lie together and listen to the baby's heartbeat...

It's clear Kylie is sending the message that her mum Kris has been a huge support throughout the pregnancy.

While Kylie and Travis are seen attending ultrasound appointments together, talking about the baby's healthy heart and counting her fingers and toes, the most touching moment comes when Kylie and Kris lie side by side and listen to the sound of Kylie's baby's heartbeat.

Later in the video, in footage taken at Kylie's baby shower, Kris passes on a message to her new granddaughter.

"You've got the best mum..." she says.

"And you're so lucky... this is such a blessing, it's going to be such an amazing journey. I can't wait to see you, meet you, kiss you, love you, teach you things that maybe only I can teach you.

"It definitely takes a village."

When Kylie and Khloe compare their pregnant bellies...

Not only was Kim expecting her third child throughout Kylie's pregnancy - Kylie and Kim's surrogate were due just four weeks apart - but big sister Khloe also revealed she was expecting in December.

The video, of course, includes footage of the two posing together with their baby bellies.

LISTEN: As a family who've built their name in the public eye, do the Kardashians have the right to ask for privacy? Post continues after audio.

When Kylie appears so happy and comfortable in her pregnancy...

Kylie was famously 'in hiding' for the majority of her pregnancy, meaning her fans weren't given a chance to see the make-up entrepreneur's growing baby belly.

But the video is full of Kylie posing for selfies and photo shoots while lovingly holding her growing bump.

In one moment, Kylie speaks directly to the camera, rubbing her belly, saying she is 34 weeks pregnant.

When Kylie and Travis shared a touching moment with the belly...

Rumours were running wild that Kylie and her 25-year-old beau, rapper Travis Scott, had split months ago, just a few months into her pregnancy.

But the video reveals the two are in love as ever, with Travis attending most of the doctor's appointments shown on screen.

A loving moment between the pair was even captured at a family holiday get together, where the couple can be seen lounging on the couch, admiring Kylie's baby bump.

Travis even bends down to give the belly a kiss and PASS US THE TISSUES PLEASE IT'S WAY TOO CUTE.

When Kim introduces Kylie to her brand new daughter, Chicago West...

Kylie's baby announcement wasn't the only surprise that was shared in the video: the very first images of Kim's third baby, Chicago West, were also shown to fans.

Kim is seen handing a bundled baby to Kylie, before announcing that she and Kanye have decided to name her Chicago.

Chicago is then introduced to Rob's daughter, Dream, and Kim snaps pictures of the family on her own camera. Then, naturally, Kim uses the moment to pass on a little pregnancy advice to her little sister.

"I need to school you on what your vagina's about to feel like... for real," Kim, holding Chicago, tells Kylie.

When we're given a glimpse into Kylie's delivery suite...

In some of the most intimate footage of the video, Kylie can be seen with Travis, her mum and family in the delivery room of a hospital, awaiting the arrival of her baby girl.

Her sister, Kendall, even FaceTimes in for the occasion.

As the screen fades to black, only the nurse's instructions to Kylie - telling her to push - can be heard.

Then, of course, there's THIS...

The first photo of Kylie's baby girl, taken just moments after she's born.

And that, my friends, is better than any social media update we've ever seen.