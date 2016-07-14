Kylie Jenner says her biggest beauty mistake was her "big" lips.

Kylie Jenner has acknowledged her famous lips were a beauty “mistake”, at least at one stage.

In a new interview published in the August issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian West asked her younger sister about the biggest beauty mistake she’d ever made.

“Well, I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point,” Jenner responded. This admission was met with a characteristically honest “yeah” from Kardashian West.

“I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot,” the Lip Kit creator continued.

“And then you guys were like, ‘Kylie, you need to chill.’ And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn’t end up on Botched.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has spoken openly about her use of lip fillers, though at one stage she denied undergoing any form of cosmetic surgery.

Last year, after countless months of speculation from the media and Kardashian fans, the then-17-year-old explained to E! that her noticeably larger lips were the result of temporary lip fillers.

“It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s something that I wanted to do,” she said.

“I want to admit to the lips but people are so quick to judge me on everything … I may have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

Her exaggerated pout gave way to the #KylieJennerChallenge, which involved young fans sucking on shot glasses and bottle lids in order to inflate their lips.

Jenner’s lips were also a big topic of conversation on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, with her big sister Khloe advising that she own up to the procedure.

“Kylie decided to plump her lips and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. I think if you’ve done something though, it is right to cop up to it,” she told the camera.

“If you avoid the question you’re gonna look like a liar.”

Jenner’s lips are said to be a contributing factor to the significant increase in lip augmentation currently being performed by plastic surgeons.

We’ve all made tragic beauty mistakes. We’re just extremely lucky we weren’t in the spotlight when we made them.

