Kylie Jenner's forgotten swimwear brand was the first pancake.

Make-up empress, reality star and haver of too many small, suspicious dogs, Kylie Jenner, is ready to get hurt again.

The 26-year-old is following in her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian's fashionable footsteps by becoming a designer. But this ain't no sexy shapewear venture like Skims or butt-shaping denim brand like Good American, Kylie is setting her sights on high fashion with Khy.

Khy is a high-fashion brand but more reasonably priced and with more size inclusivity than more luxurious design houses. The prices will range from $48 to $198 and the pieces will be sized from XXS to 4X.

Kylie's collection will be available to shop on Khy's website from November 1, 2023.

So what can we expect from the line? Here's a teaser with Kylie posing in a comically largy leather jacket.

Image: Khy.

If this biker jacket meets leather gown conniption is our first taste of Kylie's accessible fashion range, then it can only get weirder from here.

“Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion. We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price,” Jenner said in a press release.

“I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

The first collection saw Jenner partner with Namilia founders Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl to create a 12-piece capsule collection of faux-leather pants, coats, tops, and other basics.

Khy has been referred to as Kylie's 'first' fashion brand. But this is not Kylie's first foray into fashion.

Let's talk about Kylie Swim.

In Septemeber 2021, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister launched Kylie Swim, a line of impossibly tiny swimwear that embraces nip-slips and has no intention to be worn while actually swimming.

The first line featured sunny hues of yellow, pink and orange shaped in a range of bikinis and one-pieces that simply defy gravity, the shape of most women's bodies, and the strength of the gentlest wave to knock the entire piece of fabric completely off one's body.

I'm getting a frontal wedgie just looking at this. Image: Instagram/@kylieswim.

Sure, the swimwear looked hot-as-hell on Kylie and the models showcasing the line on Instagram, but how would normal people go wearing Kylie Swim?

As it turns out... not well!

The quality of the swimsuits were heavily criticised by buyers for be poorly constructed and so sheer that most of the pieces became completely transparent when wet.

After the extreme backlash to Kylie Swim's first line, it appears that Kylie Swim is no more.

The brand's Instagram haven't posted since June 2022 and the page only has 47 posts on it.

The Instagram page still refers to Kylie Jenner's website to buy products but the website does not have a Kylie Swim section. Instead, the site only sells cosmetics, skincare and baby products.

Kylie momager, Kris Jenner, has done little to dissuade fans from thinking the brand has been axed. On the 2022 premiere of The Kardashians, she listed all of her childrens' brands, but Kylie Swim was notably absent.

"I'm a mum, I'm a grandmother, I'm running businesses. There's Kylie Cosmetics, and there's Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, SKIMS, Good American, 818, KKW Fragrance," Jenner said on the episode.

Kylie came, she dropped a line of wedgie-inducing cozzies, she did not conquer.

Kylie Swim was the first pancake, aka a person's initial attempt that is typically destined to fail.

Kylie Jenner is ready to take on another fashion line again, but this time with the lessons she's learnt from the failure of her first swimwear line.

The first lesson should be: maybe don't do a line of swimwear when your sister Kim Karadashian is planning on also doing one called Skims SWIM, which sounds rather similar but also better because it sort of rhymes... which is fun.

Kim is already in the business of making chic shapewear that makes you feel simultaneously snatched and better than everyone else, which means she probably has a better chance at making quality swimwear than Kylie, a beauty mogul known for lip kits and tennis dates with Timothée Chalamet.

The second and final lesson should be for Kylie to design clothes that actual fit average human bodies and cover people's genitalia. Just a suggestion!

Feature image: Instagram + Getty.