Oh. We all learned a bizarre detail about the birth of Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

Fact: No two pregnancies or labours are the same.

Bringing a small human into the world is experienced differently by everyone, regardless of whether it’s your first child or you’ve pushed out several.

Kylie Jenner’s labour was no different. Well, it was different.

In a promo video for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, mumager and Kardashian image architect Kris Jenner shared some details about what the 21-year-old’s labour was like with older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Warning, they’re a little bit bizarre.

“I delivered the baby! I delivered [Stormi]. I pulled her out,” Kris said, to which Kim responded, “Ew”.

Then, she went on to tell Kim and Kourtney, who have given birth to five children between them, that Kylie felt zero pain throughout her entire labour.

You can watch the promo in the video below.

“She just kept saying, ‘I don’t feel any pain,’ and you’d see the contractions like crazy and she would say, ‘I’m just not feeling it,’ and I would say, ‘This is really weird.’”

Now, we don’t actually know for sure whether Kris meant Kylie wasn’t feeling any pain because of an epidural, or because she got really, really lucky.

We think the eldest Kardashian/Jenner sister Kourtney’s face says it all, don’t you?

The episode will also touch on how Kylie managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for nine months, which, when you’re as famous as she is, is an achievement.

“Your pregnancy was literally the best kept secret of our generation,” Kim told the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur in another promo video on Twitter.

“Your friends deserve awards… because seriously, now you know you have some real ones ’cause that never would’ve happened in my day.”

Kylie simultaneously announced her pregnancy and the birth of Stormi on social media in February of this year with a home video documenting all the moments from her pregnancy we didn’t see.

At the time, the mum-of-one said she and partner Travis Scott wanted to keep the news to themselves and close family and friends.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Again, let’s keep in mind this is one woman’s experience of pregnancy and labour (or, her mum’s experience), not the norm or what the rest of us should be stressed about emulating.

A “normal” birth doesn’t exist.

