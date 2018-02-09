There's a theory about Kylie Jenner's baby name meaning, suggesting we were right all along.

When Kylie Jenner, 20, made the surprising-but-not-totally-unexpected announcement that she had given birth to a baby girl on February 1, the internet sleuths started their digging.

Because what’s a celebrity birth announcement without 101 conspiracies about exactly what happened in the delivery room, who the actual baby daddy is and of course, what the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family would be called?

After close inspection of the nearly 12-minute long video accompanying Kylie’s Instagram reveal, the world (yes, us included) believed they had outsmarted the Kardashians and figured it out.

It was bleedingly obvious, to some, that Kylie had chosen to name her daughter Butterfly, or some derivative of that name.

Throughout the video, Kylie was seen wearing a butterfly necklace. AND the baby's nursery was decorated with the winged creatures. HOW COULD IT NOT BE TRUE?!

Add to that the fact Kylie and Travis Scott both got matching butterfly tattoos in June 2017, and the rapper released a song which he LITERALLY NAMED 'Butterfly Effect' and you have yourself a celebrity baby name.

LISTEN: There's no one under 60 with the name 'Nigel' anymore. We discuss why. Post continues after audio.

Except, of course, that wasn't the case at all, as fans learned when Kylie revealed her daughter's name just days after confirming she really, truly existed.

Baby Kylie was officially named Stormi Webster (taking the surname of her father, whose real names is Jacques Webster)... and our butterfly dreams were officially shattered.

But now, some fans have cleverly pointed out that Stormi's name may very well be butterfly-inspired after all. And it's all to do with a little thing called chaos theory.

Also a 2004 movie starring Ashton Kutcher, 'the butterfly effect' is the theory that a small change in one place can cause a huge difference somewhere else.

The theory often states that a "butterfly flapping its wings in New Mexico has the power to cause a hurricane in China". Since a hurricane is (obviously) a type of storm, many fans believe this is the link between Stormi's name and the constant dropping of colourful insect-related hints.

And it seems Stormi's arrival has sent the world into a bit of a flurry: Kylie's post revealing her baby's name (and the adorable first snap) has since become the most-liked picture in Instagram's history, beating out the likes of Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement and the first picture of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter.

Stormi isn't the only Kardashian baby to have a unique name with a not-so-obvious meaning: North, Saint, Mason and Chicago's monikers all have hidden meanings too.

On the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud, we discuss everything from Barnaby Joyce to why everyone is obsessed with skincare...