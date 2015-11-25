News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Last night's Kylie and Dannii Minogue TV reunion was perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disco can apparently unite the world, or at least get the Minogue sisters together.

Kylie Minogue is in Australia to launch her Christmas album, Kylie’s Christmas, and perform at the Aria Awards on Thursday night.

Dannii is a judge on Seven’s X Factor.

And so it was that on Tuesday’s X Factor finale the two reunited on TV for the first time in 30 years to sing about the unique joy of a sweltering hot Australian Christmas.

There was a lot of love for the duet, which is not the first performance that the sisters have done together over the years, but it was the first for television, since they appeared together on Young Talent Time in 1986.

The reviews were pretty positive for the disco track which is one of a raft of collaborations on Kylie’s Christmas. Others include a cover of Yazoo’s 1982 hit Only You with UK late night host James Corden and a new song, Christmas Wrapping, with Iggy Pop. 

The sisters wore sparkling metal-clad dresses, Kylie in pink and Dannii in blue, and were flanked by shirtless dancing men in gold shorts. (Well, this is a Kylie production.)

The women’s outfits bore a striking resemblance to the dresses of Cher and Tina Turner in a performance of Shame Shame Shame on the Sonny and Cher Show in 1977.

The Minogues proud parents were watching from the audience.

The other big news from the night was that Wollongong’s Cyrus Villanueva, 19, won X Factor 2015. He beat Sydney duo Jess Dunbar and Matt Price and Louise Adams from Mt Gambier.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended