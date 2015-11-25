Last night's Kylie and Dannii Minogue TV reunion was perfect.

Disco can apparently unite the world, or at least get the Minogue sisters together.

Kylie Minogue is in Australia to launch her Christmas album, Kylie’s Christmas, and perform at the Aria Awards on Thursday night.

Dannii is a judge on Seven’s X Factor.

And so it was that on Tuesday’s X Factor finale the two reunited on TV for the first time in 30 years to sing about the unique joy of a sweltering hot Australian Christmas.

There was a lot of love for the duet, which is not the first performance that the sisters have done together over the years, but it was the first for television, since they appeared together on Young Talent Time in 1986.

The reviews were pretty positive for the disco track which is one of a raft of collaborations on Kylie’s Christmas. Others include a cover of Yazoo’s 1982 hit Only You with UK late night host James Corden and a new song, Christmas Wrapping, with Iggy Pop.

The sisters wore sparkling metal-clad dresses, Kylie in pink and Dannii in blue, and were flanked by shirtless dancing men in gold shorts. (Well, this is a Kylie production.)

The women’s outfits bore a striking resemblance to the dresses of Cher and Tina Turner in a performance of Shame Shame Shame on the Sonny and Cher Show in 1977.

The Minogues proud parents were watching from the audience.

The other big news from the night was that Wollongong’s Cyrus Villanueva, 19, won X Factor 2015. He beat Sydney duo Jess Dunbar and Matt Price and Louise Adams from Mt Gambier.