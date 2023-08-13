'It's a watered-down type of party.' Inside Otto Sandilands' $25,000 first birthday.

No one really remembers their first birthday, do they? But if it is possible, I sincerely hope that Otto Sandilands grows up with deep, engrained memories of his.

Because it "only" cost $25,000, and what the actual heck.

Parents Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston splashed the cash for Otto's first birthday party at their Sydney home over the weekend, with an intimate (?) 60-person guest list and a seven-foot giraffe.

Among the guests were Sandilands' radio co-host, and Otto's godmother, Jackie 'O' Henderson, and his bestie John Ibrahim.

The day was jungle-themed and included 'rumble in the jungle' jumping castle, slides, a ball pit and so. many. balloons.

Image: Instagram @kyleandjackieo.

Image: Instagram @kyleandjackieo.

Okay, but that is the coolest cake I've ever seen.

The bash also included jungle performers, a Mickey Mouse impersonator and... a magician for the adults.

Henderson shared photos from the party, captioning: "Big day for little Otto!! Happy 1st birthday to my beautiful godson."

On their radio show on Monday morning, Sandilands said Henderson had gifted Otto a Versace tracksuit.

During The Kyle & Jackie O Show last week, Sandilands said the party cost $25,000.

"It's only $25,000. It's a watered-down type of party," he explained, adding that Kynaston spent money on "the lollies, the bonbonniere, and the plates and all these weird tablecloths. These are eight-foot tablecloths."

Meanwhile, I'm out here Googling 'bonbonniere' (it's an ornamental box or jar, apparently...)

Did anyone expect anything less from Sandilands though? His wedding in April reportedly cost $1 million, and his recent three-week honeymoon was $500,000, both of which he completely broke down on the radio.

Among the expenses was $80,000 spent on two private planes to fly Sandilands and his family from Paris to Saint-Tropez and from Saint-Tropez to Barcelona, because he "couldn't bear the thought of getting on an economy plane".

"I can't believe … the amount of money you've spent on certain things blow(s) my mind," Henderson said on air.

Feature image: Instagram @kyleandjackieo.

