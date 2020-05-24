The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I didn’t care if I lived or died.” Kyle Sandilands has opened up about his health struggles.

Earlier this week, Kyle Sandilands explained he has been living with a secret health condition during a preview of tonight’s 60 Minutes interview.

In the video, Kyle, 48, was teary-eyed when he looked at Jackie O and told her he’d been hiding a medical condition for some time.

“I love you and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

While it’s unknown what condition Kyle is referring to, the KIIS FM star has previously spoken openly about his poor health in the past.

Back in 2018, Kyle shared that he previously used cocaine when he was hosting Big Brother in 2008.

"Back in the day, bad drug addiction," he told Jackie O on air. "Migraines, I was self-medicating on my own illegal narcotics."

"How bad was it?" asked Jackie O.

"Oh you know, the divorce had happened and life wasn’t great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn’t work."

"The blood pressure, that’s what could have killed me," he added. "They said, ‘Listen, your blood pressure is so high continuously that at any stage you could just die.’ I was like, ‘Whatever’.

"I didn’t care if I lived or died. Isn’t that weird?"

To overcome his cocaine use, Kyle turned to a different drug.

"I got off that by hitting the weed, hard," he said.

In 2014, Kyle also spoke to The Daily Telegraph about his sleeping problems and why he used to go missing from the Kyle and Jackie O show.

"I had high blood pressure and sleep apnoea – some days I would wake up and I’d been starving myself of oxygen by not breathing throughout my sleep," he told the publication.

Kyle's poor health eventually led him to put on weight.

"I wake up and I’ve got massive headaches and migraine. I had to change medication," he said.

"I was just relying really heavily on the tablets to make me feel better and thinking I do not actually have to watch what I eat or do anything."

Kyle is expected to explain more about his medical condition on tonight's 60 Minutes interview which will air at 8.40pm on Nine.

2. Sonia Kruger has 'no problem' with the 20 per cent pay cut she's taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It's no surprise the coronavirus pandemic has impacted reality TV, with many of our favourite shows having to be postponed.

And now Sonia Kruger, who is set to host Big Brother 2020, says she had to take a 20 per cent pay cut from Channel Seven. But she's completely fine with it.

"I have no problem with that at all. We’re working in an industry that has been hit really hard and it’s something that had to happen. I understand why," the 54-year-old told Stellar magazine.

The news comes as Sonia reportedly signed a "seven-figure" deal to return to Seven after working for Channel Nine.

But speaking to Stellar, Sonia said her decision to move networks didn't come down to the rumoured salary.

"Most people are ‘lifers’ at each network," she said.

"So I feel kind of lucky that I got to work for both Seven and Nine because they’re different in their own ways, and two of the most powerful networks in the country. For me, it doesn’t come down to the money, it comes down to the role."

"I’ve always been of the opinion that you need to keep reinventing yourself."

3. “I’m not really interested in it.” Anna Kendrick on why she refused to explore nudity in new show Love Life.

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick has opened up about filming sex scenes ahead of the premiere of her new TV show, Love Life, which will air exclusively on Stan in Australia on May 27.

The 34-year-old plays the female lead who is a museum tour guide living in New York City and looking for love.

Talking to Sydney Morning Herald, Kendrick reflected: "When we started filming, it dawned on me that in every single episode I was going to be doing a kissing scene or a sex scene with someone brand new," she admits.

"It was definitely weird to know that we were going to meet and within a week we were going to be in bed pretending to have sex!"

Kendrick added that she personally does not do nudity in films.

“My personal feelings on nudity – that I’m not really interested in nudity for me – stayed the same," she told the publication. "I’ve never had a problem with simulated sex scenes – that feels like it’s about the character, whereas I only get one body, so nudity is more about me."

4. Amanda Bynes is “back on track” after the spending the last two months in treatment.

Former child star Amanda Bynes has updated her fans with what has been happening in her life following a whirlwind few months, including an on-again-off-again engagement and a pregnancy announcement that has since been denied.

The 34-year-old told her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers that she is returning to her studies.

The former actress said she is getting her Bachelor's degree after spending the last two months in rehab.

"Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago," she shared. "Back on track and doing well!"

"I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

Bynes said she is still engaged to her partner, Paul. The couple, who met while attending Alcoholics Anonymous, became engaged in February. In March, Paul announced they had separated, however according to Bynes, they are now back together.

"Hope you're all staying safe!" Bynes ended her caption, alongside a selfie.

5. "It's definitely a mental game." Everything we know about Masterchef's Tessa Boersma.

Masterchef’s Tessa Boersma is the epitome of cool, calm and collected.

Last year’s runner-up, the talented and passionate 27-year-old is one of the fan favourites to win this year’s Masterchef: Back to Win, with her delicate and delicious dishes continuing to impress the judges.

Away from the intense Masterchef cauldron, though, Tessa works for the government as a criminal statistician and has a long-term boyfriend.

Here’s everything we know about Masterchef’s Tessa Boersma.

Growing up

Tessa Boersma – the youngest of four children – was born during 1993 in Lower Hutt in New Zealand, before her family re-located to Brisbane, Australia, when she was seven-years-old.

There, she developed her passion for food.

On her website, Tessa writes: “My love of cooking started when I was a little girl with a big sweet tooth.”

She explains that she self-taught herself to bake sweet and sugary foods from the age of nine-years-old, before she would explore her mother’s cooking books to develop her skills further.

Tessa graduated from high school in Brisbane, before completing a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Accounting in 2011 at the Queensland University of Technology.

For more on Tessa's life and cooking career, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @jackieo_official

Sick of tabloid drama?



Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.