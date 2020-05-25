Endless controversies and a cocaine addiction: Kyle Sandilands' 'sad' life in the spotlight.

This post discusses drug addiction, and may be triggering for some readers.

On Sunday night, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sat down with Karl Stefanovic on 60 Minutes for an exclusive interview about their 20-year working relationship.

In the days leading up to the interview, previews for 60 Minutes hinted Sandilands would open up about a mysterious “health battle”.

“There’s a condition that I’ve been diagnosed with and I haven’t spoken to anyone about,” the 48-year-old said.

The preview for 60 Minutes showed an emotional Kyle and Jackie O. Post continues below.

But when the episode aired on Sunday night, it soon became clear that Sandilands’ comments were merely part of a prank – leaving viewers fuming.

Now, speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning, Sandilands has responded to the outrage, sharing that his joke was his own way of addressing his mental health.

Although the radio host admitted that his joke was not made in the “right forum”, he shared that his tears during the interview were entirely genuine.

“The honest truth as to why I was so able to cry, like all that breakdown stuff so easy, was because inside I’m very sad,” he shared.

“I’m not joking. Inside my person, I’m very sad,” he added, tearing up.

“It was real emotion… there is a great sadness in me that I just carry around. Every day.”

During the segment, Sandilands’ co-host Henderson reminded him she was always checking in on him.

Drug addiction.

In 2018, Sandilands opened up on-air, admitting that he had an addiction to cocaine for several years.

"Back in the day, bad drug addiction," he shared. "Migraines, I was self medicating on my own illegal narcotics."

"My life wasn't great back then so I buried my face into a big pile of cocaine to try and get over it. It didn't work," he added.

"I was a bit depressed. Well, I didn't even know if I was depressed or not. I just was self-medicating, bumping back dozens of lines."

The radio host added that the drug addiction lasted several years in the late 2000s, before he began self-medicating with marijuana in an attempt to overcome his cocaine addiction.

"The blood pressure, that's what could have killed me," he said, recalling his cocaine addiction.

"They said, 'Listen, your blood pressure is so high continuously that at any stage you could just die.' I was like, 'Whatever'. I didn't care if I lived or died."

Kyle Sandilands' relationships.

Throughout his career, Sandilands has had a number of high profile relationships.

In 2008, Sandilands married his long-term girlfriend, Tamara Jaber, who he met at an audition for season two of Popstars.

The pair were together for 10 years, and married for just two, before they separated in 2010.

In a 2016 interview with Woman's Day, Jaber spoke fondly of the radio shock jock, despite having once described their two-year marriage as 'miserable'.

"I've never regretted marrying Kyle, not in a million years. I know a lot of people might think I do but I don’t regret it at all," she said.

"People assume he’s a prick but he's kind of sensitive."

In 2018, Sandilands opened up about his sex addiction following his divorce in 2010.

"I think that part of the reason why I was a sex addict was I wanted to prove to myself I was still a man… and still desired. And I could still desire women and treat them well," he said.

"Plus I was addicted to drugs as well. I wasn't just depressed but I was confused and I was sort of in a weird hole."

In 2011, he began dating model Imogen Anthony after meeting her at his 40th birthday party.

They had a 20-year age gap, but according to the radio host, age was not a factor they ever worried about.

"I don't see any age difference between us," he said in 2013. "She is not a super-young 22-year-old and I am not a super-old 41-year-old.

In November 2019, the pair confirmed the end of their relationship.

"We haven't been living together for a few months, quite a few months, unfortunately, it’s run its course," he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time.

Now, Sandilands is dating Tegan Kynaston, who was previously his personal assistant. It's believed the pair have been dating since December 2019.

Feature Image: Channel Nine.

For more on this topic:

If this post brought up any issues for you, you can contact Drug Aware, Australia's 24hr alcohol and drug support line. You can reach them on (08) 9442 5000 or 1800 198 024.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.