Kyle Sandilands is famous for putting his foot in his mouth. But it might be the coconut water he’s drinking (and selling) that’s getting him into trouble this time.

With two friends, Sandilands is part owner of the Australia coconut water company H2Coco (which is fronted by Lara Bingle). Sandilands’ company claims their drink is “a complex blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes, health enhancing growth hormones and other phytonutrients.”

But government authorities are calling bullshit on H2Coco’s claims.

Lara Bingle launched Sandiland’s product in 2012.

When Consumer Affairs Victoria challenged the company to prove the miraculous coconut water claims made by H2Coco – it couldn’t provide any information to back up their claims.

Consumer Affairs Victoria is now investigating the brand and its latest advertising campaign.

“As part of the consumer affairs health claims project, focused on alternative therapy and treatments, we took action to help protect consumers from misleading and false health promises,” CAV director Dr Claire Noone told the Daily Telegraph.

Kyle Sandilands drinking H2Coco (via H2Coco’s website)

H2Coco’s CEO David Freeman has agreed to pay in excess of $2,000 to the Victorian Consumer Law Fund since the investigation began. He has also made an undertaking which commits the company to ensuring that all product claims and representations are “correct, factual and able to be substantiated upon demand, before publication”. Sales staff will be provided training on the accurate composition of the water.

Sandilands had previously told the Daily Telegraph about the success of his coconut water brand,”I wanted to be a beverage king, the king of drinks.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed but over the years I have only really ever associated around the number one position. Number two is more what other people do,” he said.

But a pile of number two is what experts think of his drink’s miraculous health benefits.

Dietitian Melanie McGrice said for a fraction of the cost, people could get the same hydration and potassium benefits of coconut water from tap water and eating bananas or potatoes.

“I can understand people using them in tropical climates where you are sweating and losing a lot of fluid, but Australians are better off drinking tap water as it has less kilojoules,” she said.

There you have it, folks. Drink up (and grab a handful of chips or a banana, just to be safe).