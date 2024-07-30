Kyle Chalmers is a name synonymous with Australian swimming greatness.

The Olympic champion, who will compete in his third Olympic Games in Paris this month, has captured the hearts of sports fans around the world. But off the podium, who holds the key to his heart?

Meet Ingeborg Løyning, the talented Norwegian swimmer who has been making waves both in and out of the pool.

Watch Saturday Sports with Kyle Chalmers.





How Kyle Chalmers and Ingeborg Løyning met.

Kyle Chalmers first burst onto the international scene at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he clinched gold in the 100m freestyle at just 18 years old. His success continued at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, adding to his impressive medal tally and solidifying his status as one of Australia's premier athletes.

But behind every great athlete is a strong support system, and for Chalmers, that includes his fiancée, Ingeborg Løyning.





Like Chalmers, Løyning is no stranger to the world of competitive swimming.

The young athlete has been making a name for herself with her own stellar performances. Already, she's represented Norway at multiple international competitions, and competed at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy, Løyning set a Norwegian record in the 100m backstroke, and she holds records in the 200m backstroke.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chalmers and Løyning met through their shared passion for swimming and their involvement in international competitions.

They began dating in December 2022, and Løyning moved to Adelaide in March 2023 to train alongside Chalmers while he prepared to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics.





Inside Kyle Chalmers and Ingeborg Løyning's relationship.

Løyning first confirmed her relationship with Chalmers back in December 2022.

"Yes, we are a couple," she told a Norwegian news channel. "We have been there for quite some time, since around December. That is not the whole reason, but one of the reasons why I went down to train in Australia.

"We haven’t exactly been aware of it [showing it on social media], but I guess there hasn’t been any need to show off the relationship."

Since then, the couple's bond has only grown stronger. In fact, they recently announced their engagement on Instagram, with Chalmers sharing photos of them embracing and Løyning showing off her new ring.

The proposal took place on June 19, 2024, and Chalmers captioned the post with an infinity symbol and the date "19.6.24" to symbolise their eternal love. The post, which tagged Class A Jewellers in Walkerville, was quickly flooded with thousands of likes and congratulatory comments from friends, fans, and fellow athletes.

Løyning has previously spoken out on her supportive fiance, telling WHO, "Swimming is big in Australia, and he prepared me that there was going to be a little more pressure than I’m used to. But so far it has been quiet and calm."

Prior to his relationship with Løyning, Chalmers' love life became highly publicised after his split from fellow Australian Olympic teammate Emma McKeon.

When McKeon confirmed she was in a relationship with teammate and former pop singer Cody Simpson, speculation of 'love triangle' between the trio dominated headlines in the lead up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

Responding to the speculation, Kyle said in a post-race press conference, "It's all just false news that's actually crap."

"It's a load of s**t that's not true. It's words getting put in mouths and you wanting to make a story out of nothing."