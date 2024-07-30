Kyle Chalmers is a name synonymous with Australian swimming greatness.

The Olympic champion, who will compete in his third Olympic Games in Paris this month, has captured the hearts of sports fans around the world. But off the podium, who holds the key to his heart?

Meet Ingeborg Løyning, the talented Norwegian swimmer who has been making waves both in and out of the pool.

Watch Saturday Sports with Kyle Chalmers. Article continues after video.











How Kyle Chalmers and Ingeborg Løyning met.

Kyle Chalmers first burst onto the international scene at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he clinched gold in the 100m freestyle at just 18 years old. His success continued at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, adding to his impressive medal tally and solidifying his status as one of Australia's premier athletes.

But behind every great athlete is a strong support system, and for Chalmers, that includes his fiancée, Ingeborg Løyning.