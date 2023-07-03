News
celebrity

'They remain amicable.' RHOBH's Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have separated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsKyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage.

People magazine has confirmed the news, with a 'close source' telling the publication that couple remain amicable.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, first met in a nightclub in 1994, and were married in January 1996.

Their relationship and family have been a staple of RHOBH since its inception in 2010. They share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 together, as well as Richards' daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage. 

For months, rumours about the state of their relationship have compelled Bravo fans - especially as Kyle's closeness with country musician Morgan Wade became apparent.

A deep dive by Instagram user Facereality16 has documented months of 'evidence' that Kyle and 28-year-old Morgan are dating, including matching tattoos.

Richards and Umansky marked their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021 and spoke to Bravo Insider about what that milestone meant for them at the time.

"It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of. And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters," Richards said.

"Yeah, I mean, this means a lot," Umansky added. 

"You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."

In early April, Umansky insisted they were not divorcing after Richards was seen without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," he said on the Two T's In a Pod podcast. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

At the time, he said the pair would address the rumours directly in the upcoming season 13 of RHOBH.

Feature image: Getty.

Tags: news-stories , celebrity , entertainment , marriage

