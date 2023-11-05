Kristina Ozturk has 22 children, and she wants 80 more.

Kristina Ozturk wants a big family.

Some might argue that with 22 children already, she's achieved that goal.

But the 26-year-old is intent on having 105 kids.

The Russian mother, who lives in Georgia, has 236,000 followers on Instagram and is famous for her large brood of kids, 20 of whom were born via surrogate in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Kristina shares 21 of her 22 children with her husband, 58-year-old millionaire Galip Ozturk, who is currently in prison after being sentenced earlier this year to eight years after he was found guilty of illegal purchase and possession of drugs and psychotropic substances.

Kristina was a single mother (of one) from Russia when she decided to visit to the seaport tourism city of Batumi, Georgia for a break.

It was there she met the property and transport magnate, who is originally from Turkey. She later described him as her "mentor, guide and fairytale prince all rolled into one".

Galip said of his partner, "She is so easy to be with, she always has a smile on her lips and yet at the same time is shy and mysterious.

"She was the kind of wife I always wanted for myself, an uncut diamond where I saw what a pure and kind heart she had."

Kristina and her husband share 21 children. Image: Instagram @batumi_mama.

Things moved quickly for the pair, with Kristina moving with her then-only child across to Georgia to be with Galip, who was already a father to adult children.

Her motherhood journey began in November 2014, when Kristina welcomed her eldest daughter. Then, between March and December 2020, 20 other children were born, including four sets of twins and one set of triplets.

Her youngest daughter, Olivia, was born in January 2021.

Kristina Ozturk is the mother of 22 children. Image: Instagram @batumi_mama.

While Kristina originally planned to have a baby every year, she realised it would be an unlikely feat – so, determined to have the large family she desired, she and Galip went down the path of surrogacy, which she revealed cost her AUD$14,000 per pregnancy.

"The clinic in Batumi [Georgia] chooses surrogate mothers for us and takes full responsibility for the process," she shared online. "We are not personally acquainted with surrogate mothers and do not have direct contact with them in order to avoid problems after pregnancy.

"All communication takes place through the clinic, we only monitor health indicators, I make up a dietary menu for mothers so that the food is complete, I look at the test results."

Her unorthodox parenting journey has experienced some bumps in the road. Kristina shared that one of the surrogate mothers wanted to keep one of the babies after she gave birth. However, the baby's genetic material was made up of Kristina and her husband's DNA.

Kristina Ozturk is the mother of 22 children. Image: Instagram @batumi_mama.

While she has previously admitted to wanting at least 105 children, the mother says she plans to wait until her children are older before she embarks on any more moves towards fulfilling her goal.

Ozturk hasn't ruled out falling pregnant herself again, either, but says it's "not practical" with so many young children.

"We [are] just not ready to talk about the final number [of the kids we will have," she wrote on social media. "Everything has its time."

The cost of having this many children amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars every year, with costs from nappies to nannies, formula and clothing.

In 2021, when 20 of her children were newborns, the mother said she spent at least AUD$128,000 every 12 months to receive help from 16 live-in nannies.

She also shared she spends $7,500 on baby essentials including 20 large bags of nappies and 53 packs of baby formula.

"I'm with the kids all the time, doing all the things that mums normally do," she told Fabulous. "I can tell you one thing –my days are never boring. Each day is different, from planning staff schedules to shopping for my family."

Earlier this year, Ozturk revealed that she's planning to release a book about her experience.

"It would seem that everything about raising children has already been written, but every day, every parent is looking for useful information to give only the best to their children," she wrote on Instagram in February.

"And I'm no exception. As a mother of twenty-two children, I can say for sure that there is no such thing as too much information: you can always find something new for yourself."

Kristina continued that after reading "dozens, or even hundreds of articles, books, webinars and trainings" she was ready to share her own story.

"I decided to create my own book, where the most important information for young parents will be collected and structured bit by bit.'"





Ozturk is currently raising her children without her husband Galip, who is serving an eight-year-long sentence after being arrested in May 2022 when a house raid found "particularly large amounts" of drugs, per Agenda.GE.

He has also been accused of tax evasion, forgery and money laundering.

Galip reportedly fled Turkey in 2018 after an appeal court approved his life sentence related to a murder in 1996.

His legal team has said they will appeal, and the businessman has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Kristina has defended her husband fiercely on social media and has also been open about their family's struggle following his arrest.

"It's hard to talk about some household things or joys when all thoughts are far away and busy just waiting for my husband to come home to us," she wrote.

The mother subsequently opened up about the "loneliness" she felt despite having "such a large number of close people around".

"I'm used to my husband always being at home, always around. Since Galip has been working exclusively from home for the last few years, we spent time together constantly during the day. At night, when the children were put to bed, we chatted incessantly," she said.

"If I went to Tbilisi or Istanbul, we chatted on the phone for hours, all night long. Now it's more difficult than ever for me, I can't stand silence, I can't stand his absence, I can't sleep and wake up alone, I can't see his empty workplace... I can't see his smile, I can't hear his voice, I can't feel his embrace."

Nevertheless, the mum-of-22 has shared she remains in high spirits as she raises her children, about whom she often shares updates on social media.

"Our huge and amazing family is our priceless treasure," she said. "Our 22 wonderful children are our pride."

