"Shady as hell." All the gossip that has emerged from Kristin Cavallari's marriage breakdown.

In late April, amid a global pandemic, reality TV veteran Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler announced they are separating after 10 years together.

Kristin, who is known for her time on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, and more recently the E! Network’s Very Cavallari, married the NFL quarterback in 2013. The couple only returned to the US earlier this month, after quarantining for three weeks together in the Bahamas.

On April 27, the couple announced the news via their Instagram pages, writing: “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.

“We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

It sounded, like most celebrity divorce announcements do, extremely amicable. But in the days and weeks since, details have come to light painting a very different narrative.

The court documents.

Court documents obtained by People stipulate that Cavallari is alleging “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for their divorce.

The documents have two different separation dates listed. Cavallari says they separated on April 7, the day they returned from the Bahamas. Cutler lists two weeks later, April 21, as the date of their official separation.

Cavallari is asking to be the designated “primary residential custodian” of their three children Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four, with “reasonable periods of parenting time” for Cutler. Cutler is seeking joint custody and states that he “has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker” of their kids.

WATCH: Kristen and Jay on Very Cavallari. Post continues below.

The court documents also claim that Cutler is “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper”. She has requested child support from Cutler, as well as covering their three children’s health insurance. Diverging from Cutler’s account, Cavallari also claims that she has always been the “primary residential parent”.

Kelly Henderson and Jay Cutler affair rumours.

For those playing along at home, Kelly Henderson is Kristin Cavallari’s former best friend. They aren’t friends anymore due to widespread allegations that Cavallari’s husband was having an affair with Henderson, who works as a celebrity stylist.

“We’ve had a major falling out and it’s just been breaking my heart,” Cavallari explained, per People, in January this year.

“When Season 2 [of Very Cavallari] was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true,” she added.

“It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

Talking about the fallout with friends on the show, Cavallari explained that Henderson “wanted to post something about it”.

“I was like, ‘Don’t post anything about it! That’s the last thing you do,'” she continued. “Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it. If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f*cking name on social media. Like, come on! It kind of blows my mind.”

So why is this relevant now? Well, the cheating rumours have persisted post-divorce.

A report from US Weekly claims that Cutler has been hanging out with Henderson in the past few days.

On Friday, May 1, Henderson posted a photo to her Instagram sitting on a balcony with a mystery man, who fans thought was Cutler.

“Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y’all,” Henderson wrote.

One user commented: “100 per cent jays arm / bracelet this is shady as hell!”

“I don’t know what’s worse, if it’s him or if you want us to think it is him but it’s really not,” another added.

A source spoke to E! News, though, refuting claims the two were hanging out.

“This is 100 per cent not Jay. This is Kelly seeking attention. That’s all this is. It’s very sad that she felt the need to do this for some followers. Jay is not involved with Kelly. Even if he were, he would never risk his position in the divorce by doing something as public as this.”

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship.

After meeting in August 2010, the couple first became engaged in April the following year. They split three months after, but were back together by the end of 2011.

Cutler, now 36-years-old, mailed Cavallari back her engagement ring, according to the Daily Mail, asking her whether she still wanted to marry him via email.

Cavallari’s E! reality series, Very Cavallari, has followed the highs and lows of their marriage. On an April 2019 episode, the 33-year-old told her friends “things weren’t as perfect as they seemed”.

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she said. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage – it’s ups and downs.”

At the time, Cavallari confessed she and Cutler were currently “at a low”, but said “in two months we could be up here again”.

“That’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is,” she added.

In January 2020, Kristin told the Dream Big podcast: “The longer you’re together, not only is the sex better, but you get to know each other so well. It’s this closeness I’ve never had with anybody else, and it’s a bond and you just get each other, and we’re still learning about each other, and you evolve and it’s just kind of nice to grow with somebody.”

She added however, that marriage “as a whole was very hard,” explaining that both people “have to really want it”.

“Marriage is really hard with kids,” the 33-year-old added. “Kids put stress on a relationship, that’s just the truth. If you have different parenting styles, it offers a unique set of problems.”

In March, Kristin posted photos of the couple together from the streets of Italy.

But just one month later, their divorce was announced.

Feature Image: Instagram.

Sick of tabloid drama?



Sign up for our “Mamamia Celebrity” newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.