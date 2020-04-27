"Inappropriate marital conduct": Inside Kristin Cavallari's divorce proceedings. 

On Monday, Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler have announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The couple, who share three children, announced the news via their Instagram pages writing: “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

WATCH: Kristen and Jay on Very Cavallari. Post continues after video.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” they continued.

“We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kristin, who is known for her time on MTV’s The Hills and Laguna Beach, as well as her own reality TV show Very Cavallari married the NFL quarterback in 2013, and the couple only returned to the US earlier this month after quarantining for three weeks together in the Bahamas.

Court documents obtained by People stipulate that Cavallari is alleging “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for her divorce.

The documents also have two different separation dates listed. Cavallari says they separated on April 7, the day they returned from the Bahamas. Cutler lists two weeks later, April 21, as the date of their official separation.

Cavallari is asking to be the designated “primary residential custodian” of their three children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, with “reasonable periods of parenting time” for Cutler. Cutler is seeking joint custody and states that he “has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker” of their kids.

The court documents also claim that Cutler is “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” She has requested child support from Cutler, as well as covering their three children’s health insurance. Cavallari also claims that she has always been the “primary residential parent,” diverging from Cutler’s account.

The 33-year-old posted photos of the couple together in March from the streets of Italy.

“There’s nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart. It wasn’t officially over until this week,” a source told US Weekly.

After meeting in August 2010, the couple first became engaged in April the following year. They split three months after, but were back together by the end of 2011.

Jay, now 36, mailed Kristen back her engagement ring, according to the Daily Mail, asking her whether she still wanted to marry him via email.

Kristin’s E! reality series, Very Cavallari, has followed the highs and lows of their marriage. On an April 2019 episode she told her friends “things weren’t as perfect as they seemed.”

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she said. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs.”

At the time, Kristen confessed she and Jay were currently “at a low” but said “in two months we could be up here again. That’s how we’ve always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is.”

In January 2020 she told the Dream Big podcast: “The longer you’re together, not only is the sex better, but you get to know each other so well. It’s this closeness I’ve never had with anybody else, and it’s a bond and you just get each other, and we’re still learning about each other, and you evolve and it’s just kind of nice to grow with somebody.”

She added however, that marriage “as a whole was very hard,” explaining that both people “have to really want it.”

On parenting she told the podcast, “Marriage is really hard with kids. Kids put stress on a relationship, that’s just the truth. If you have different parenting styles, it offers a unique set of problems.”

Feature image: Instagram/Kristencavaallari.