Kristen Bell once breastfed her husband and it's the weirdest, sweetest story we've heard.

When it comes to the intimate, less-than-glamorous details of Kristen Bell‘s life, the actress has never been shy about sharing them with the world.

There was the time she talked about her kids walking in on her and her husband of four years, Dax Shepard, having sex. (Spoiler alert: they told the kids they were “having a nap” and “just needed a few more minutes” of rest.)

And the time she not-so-subtly started pumping her own breast milk on the big screen during a production meeting for Bad Moms 2.

But her latest confession may just be our favourite Kristen Bell over-share of all time: the 37-year-old once had to breastfeed her husband.

She told the story on the latest episode of her YouTube show Momsplaining, which is honestly the best name for a program we’ve ever heard.

Chatting to Scandal star Katie Lowes, the duo discussed everything from the taste of breast milk and latching to the stigma attached to breastfeeding in public.

But things got a little strange when the conversation turned towards mastitis, a common but dangerous condition that occurs when milk backs up in the ducts while breastfeeding.

"I've had mastitis three times... it's the worst," the Frozen actress revealed, saying she'd been prescribed antibiotics for the condition in two instances.

But the third time she got mastitis, she was unable to get to a doctor. Desperate for relief, she turned to her husband for help.

"This was right after the baby stopped nursing... so I said to my husband, 'I'm gonna need you to suck this out'.

"We could talk about it, we can be weird about it, or you can just go ahead and nurse."

Kristen then detailed how Dax kept a cup next him throughout the... process... which he would spit her breast milk into.

"He was pulling out, and spitting into this cup. And I've never been more in love in my life."

If that isn't the ultimate example of a husband and wife working together for the greater good, we're not sure what is.

