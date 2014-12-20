opinion

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard welcome baby number two.

A very, merry Christmas for this adorable family.

Hollywood stars Kristen Bell, 34, and Dax Shepard, 39, have announced the birth of their second child, a girl. Dax Tweeted that little Delta Bell Shepard was born in the evening on Friday, December 19.

Dax joked that the bub, “doesn’t look like @IMKirstenBell or me, but we’re gonna keep her anyway.”

The Frozen actress also proudly tweeted, "The estrogen has now hit critical mass! Good luck, @daxshepard1.  And welcome to the world DELTA BELL SHEPARD :)"

Delta joins big sister Lincoln just in time for Christmas. A pretty lovely present we think. 

