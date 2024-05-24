Kourtney Kardashian was rushed into emergency fetal surgery. It left a 'hole' in her amniotic sac.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker documented the majority of their fertility journey on The Kardashians. So when they announced they were pregnant, fans couldn't help but feel overjoyed for the couple.

However, just two months before their son Rocky was born, Kardashian was forced to undergo emergency fetal surgery, which she detailed in the Season 5 premiere of the reality show.

"We had planned a scan at home so that all the kids could see the baby," she said during a confessional.

"The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything. And something caught his eye, where he wanted me to see a couple specialists."

The situation felt even more isolating because Barker was on tour with Blink-182. Despite returning to California immediately to be by his wife's side, technical issues on his overseas flight prevented him from staying in touch with Kardashian while en route.

"The thing that was awful was his Wi-Fi was broken on the plane," she said.

"I was sending him updates, and my mom was sending him updates. He couldn’t get anything, and he kept checking, like, every two hours on the plane, ‘Can you reset the Wi-Fi?’"

The reality star was forced to undergo surgery without Barker because "they had to do it right away."

"By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery because they had to do it right away. So my mom took me, and Travis came to the hospital as soon as he landed," she said.

"He slept at the hospital with me."

Kardashian, who filmed the episode before giving birth, revealed that doctors strongly advised her to rest for the next few months to heal.

"There’s a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery," she said. "So I’m not allowed to drive. I’m not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I’m really not leaving the house."

She also praised the medical team that saved her son.

"The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything," she said. "I just feel so grateful how everything played out and for the doctors who really helped make the best decisions that saved our baby."

Kardashian first opened up about the surgery in an Instagram post back in September last year.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she wrote.

