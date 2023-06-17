Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement just stole the show at Travis Barker's concert.

Kourtney Kardashian has announced she is expecting a child with Travis Barker.

Kardashian confirmed the news at Barker's Blink-182 concert over the weekend. She was in the crowd and held up a giant placard that read: 'Travis I'm Pregnant.'

What followed was a bunch of cheers from the crowd, a congratulatory hug from Blink-182's lead vocalist, and her husband Barker, 47, then coming off the stage to give Kardashian a cuddle and kiss.

Kardashian, 44, posted a video of the moment to Instagram, and it's since gone viral online.

So far none of the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have commented on the pregnancy news.

In May 2022, the pair married in a lavish Italian ceremony. Their wedding was reportedly sponsored by the Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana.

Barker and Kardashian have been open about their desire to grow their family.

She already has three children — Mason 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight — with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker has Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian has spoken about freezing her eggs, saying it hadn't been as successful as she had hoped. She has also been open about the challenges they've had with IVF.

"My health is still impacted because its hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll," Kardashian said in a promo for the season three premiere episode of The Kardashians.

"I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be, will be."

Recently, Kardashian shared that she and Barker had decided to stop doing IVF.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said in a confessional for The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Feature Image: Instagram.