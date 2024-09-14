Kourtney Kardashian is selling 'Ozempic' gummies now.

As part of her wellness brand, Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian Barker is releasing new supplements that have been compared to Ozempic.

Knowing Kardashian-lore, you may think the eldest sister named these something silly like 'Kupplements'. Or maybe something problematic enough to warrant a rebrand (we're looking at you 'Kimono').

But no, in fact, the name of these supplements is perhaps the least problematic thing about them. They are called 'GLP-1 Daily'. Far from catchy, we know. But the concept has already grabbed the attention of many people on Instagram.

"Need immediately!" wrote a slew of users underneath the official announcement, which described the supplements as "a breakthrough innovation in metabolic health".

According to the statement, GLP-1 Daily is "formulated to naturally boost your body's GLP-1 production, reduce appetite, and promote healthy weight loss.*."

It is described as "an all-natural supplement with no known side effects, powered by 3 clinically-tested ingredients: Eriomin® Lemon Fruit Extract, Supresa® Saffron Extract, and Morosil™ Red Orange Fruit Extract.*"

What is GLP-1, you ask? We have the answer. But first, don't think we missed the asterisks next to those statements.

If you go to the official Lemme website, there is a disclaimer that reads: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

Colour us shocked. Back to GLP-1 though. What is it?

"GLP-1 is a hormone naturally produced in your intestines, and it plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels and appetite," endocrinologist Dr. Rekha Kumar told Vogue.

She explained that, while our bodies naturally produce the hormone, some people - typically those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes - "may benefit from medications that mimic its effects". If this is the case, they can get a prescription.

"Such medications have been scientifically proven to help with weight loss, glucose control, and inflammation—and are currently being studied for additional benefits."

Speaking to the publication about her new supplements, Kardashian Barker, 45, acknowledged that GLP-1 prescription medicine "has so many benefits".

"But it also has a lot of side effects," added the doctor Kardashian sister.

According to the mother-of-four, the supplements were motivated by an onslaught of Instagram DMs requesting an alternative. Ahh yes, because if I was experiencing a wave of nausea, the first person I would ask for help would definitely be Kourtney Kardashian.

There is, however, a medical professional working closely with Kardashian Barker — her own personal doctor Dr. Katleen Valenton — who is also on Lemme's medical advisory board.

She is a certified OB/GYN at Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center in Beverly Hills California, "where she provides next-level care to women in the area," as per her website.

"Dr. Valenton's research interests focus on mental health, infertility, polycystic ovarian syndrome, anorexia and bulimia, supported birth and menopause. With top-level obstetrics and gynecology training from one of the most revered medical centers in the world, she provides expertise on pelvic pain, infertility evaluations, and minimally invasive surgeries."

In terms of Kardashian Barker's supplements, the medical team focused on three key plant-based ingredients: Eriomin lemon fruit extract, Supresa saffron extract, and Morosil red orange fruit extract.

Together, these ingredients are supposed to support healthy blood glucose function, provide inflammation support, decrease hunger, reduce sugar cravings, and manage weight control.

However, Dr Kumar told Vogue that while some plant compounds may mimic the effects of GLP-1, "they are not equivalent to pharmaceutical GLP-1 receptor agonists".

In fact, she says, the effects of naturally occurring extracts are "typically mild" and might be "mildly helpful in a normal-weight person who has optimized their health otherwise". Kourt, we have your new slogan!

As for the backlash that Kardashian Barker will receive for promoting what is essentially natural Ozempic — which model Lotte Moss recently spoke out against — the reality star told Vogue that these supplements "were never just about weight loss" and rather about regulating glucose levels, fighting visceral fats, reducing inflammation, and democratising expensive treatments.

Always speak to a medical professional about any health concerns.