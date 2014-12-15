Brace yourself: another Kardashian has arrived.

After announcing her pregnancy in rather awkward circumstances on an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly given birth to her third child.

Kourtney, 35, and her long term partner Scott Disick, 31, welcomed the baby boy on Sunday, according to a report on Us Weekly.

The couple have yet to formally announce the birth.

The baby is the third child for the pair, who are also parents to Mason, five and Penelope, two. (Coincedentally, it was also Kourtney’s eldest son Mason Disick’s fifth birthday yesterday, so the siblings will share a birthday.)

There is no word yet as to whether notorious momager Kris Jenner will be taking the baby boy on as a client.

Kourtney and Scott have been together since 2006, although they have had a rather tumultuous relationship.

Kourtney and Scott.

Disick, who recently lost both of his parents within three months of each other, initially struggled with the news that he would be a father for the third time.

“You just keep suckering me into these kids. I can’t handle all of this responsibility,” Disick said after Kourntey revealed her pregnancy news.

He later added: “I just kind of thought that at two we did not want to have any more kids and now I have to look after three. Just saying it is freaking me out.”

Kourtney celebrating Halloween with Mason and Penelope (Image via Instagram @kourtneykardash)

Scott later came around to the pregnancy, telling the Kardashian clan he was excited to be a dad again on an episode of Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons.

We’re sure you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of the newest addition to the Kardashian brood soon. After all, Kourtney shared the births of Mason and Penelope on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Congratulations, Kourtney and Scott.