Now that's a rock 'n' roll reveal.

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posted a video to their Instagram pages.

The pair were sitting next to a snazzy set of drums and Barker started doing a professional drum roll. What followed was a burst of blue confetti from some nearby cannons, likely indicating they are expecting a baby boy.

"I knew it!" people could be heard yelling as the two shared a passionate kiss as the blue confetti rained over them.

It comes a week after Kardashian announced she is expecting a child with Barker.

Kardashian confirmed the news at Barker's Blink-182 concert last weekend. She was in the crowd and held up a giant placard that read: 'Travis I'm Pregnant'.

What followed was a bunch of cheers from the crowd, a congratulatory hug from Blink-182's lead vocalist, and her husband Barker, 47, who left the stage to give Kardashian a cuddle and kiss.

Kardashian, 44, posted a video of the moment to Instagram, and of course it went viral online. But there was also a bit of skepticism around whether or not the 'reveal' to Barker was genuine or not.

Watch iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues below.

For fans of Blink-182, the reference of the 'Travis I'm Pregnant' sign wasn't missed.

Back in 1999, the music video for the band's hit song 'All The Small Things' showed an extra in the crowd at a concert of theirs holding a sign that said the exact same thing.

Kardashian later shared behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy announcement.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," she captioned a series of photos of her baby bump.

Since the gender reveal video has gone up, there's been thousands of comments from friends and fans.

Barker and Kardashian have been open about their desire to grow their family.

She already has three children — Mason 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight — with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker has Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

Feature Image: Instagram.

