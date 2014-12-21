News
What, did you expect the newest Kardashian to have a 'boring' name?

Earlier this month, we reported the arrival of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.

Now Kourtney, 35, and her long-term partner Scott Disick, 31, have announced that baby’s name — and it’s about as Hollywood as it gets.

In a post to Instagram yesterday, Kourtney posted this rather adorable picture of her eight-day-old son’s tiny hand, along with the caption: “Madly in love with my baby Reign Aston Disick”.

If you’re confused by the regal name, consider this: Scott is reportedly obsessed with royalty — so much so that in 2012, he actually purchased his own knighthood off the internet.

Scott’s official name is now Lord Scott Disick.

Reign’s middle name, Aston, appears to be a reference to car brand Aston Martin. Which is fitting, given that Scott’s more than a little obsessed with luxury vehicles.

Kourtney celebrating Halloween with Mason and Penelope (Image via Instagram @kourtneykardash)

Reign is the couple’s third child after Mason, five, and Penelope, two.

Welcome, Reign. We suspect you have a long and illustrious future as (reality TV) royalty ahead of you.

In case you’re confused, here’s a Kardashian family tree:
