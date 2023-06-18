A pregnancy announcement and 6 kids between them: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's family life.

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they're expecting their first child together.

Kardashian confirmed the news at Barker's Blink-182 concert. She was in the crowd and held up a giant placard that read: 'Travis I'm Pregnant.'

Kardashian, 44, posted a video of the moment to Instagram along with Barker, 47, and it's since gone viral online.

Their journey to having a child together has been challenging though.

When the couple started officially dating in January 2021, they made their love clear on the world stage. And in October when they announced their engagement, Kardashian said she was keen to expand their blended family.

Kardashian has three children — Mason 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight — with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker has Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian and Barker soon decided to start IVF.

Speaking to her mum Kris Jenner about the experience, Kardashian said it had "not been an amazing" time.

"Every single person on social media is always like 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight'," she said on The Kardashians. "It's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through. The medication they're giving me, they put me into menopause. … Literally into menopause."

Kardashian said that in a "dream world", Barker and her wanted to have two kids together, rounding up their family to eight kids.

Around the time of their wedding in May 2022, Kardashian confirmed she had decided to stop doing IVF, saying it took a big toll on her body and emotional health.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," Kardashian explained to WSJ. Magazine.

"We made a decision to really put all of our energy that we were putting into having a baby into our wedding. We decided to put IVF on hold. [Because] the physical and mental toll that it can take on me — I felt it was really important not to think about it and enjoy the process of thinking about our wedding."

Down the track, Kardashian opened up about one of the biggest issues they faced during the rounds of IVF.

She explained that years ago — before she even met Travis — she froze her eggs.

"When I was 38 or 39 everyone was like pushing me to do that (freeze her eggs)," she said in the season three premiere episode of The Kardashians. "Most of mine didn't survive the thaw because eggs are one cell, and none of them made it into an embryo."

She then went on to deliver some hard truths.

"The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed," she told the cameras. "And I think that that's like a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not."

Kardashian continued: "My health is still impacted because it’s hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll. I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be, will be."

When it comes to co-parenting, Kardashian and Barker have plenty of experience.

Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler married in 2004, before Barker filed for divorce in 2006. During their relationship, the family appeared in a reality TV series, Meet the Barkers, which aired on MTV.

Moakler recently said: "My children are my first priority, and that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mum."

As for Kardashian and Scott Disick, they recently said in a POOSH video that they have learned to communicate and set boundaries over time.

Disick said: "It's not like the easiest thing for us, but the fact that we've tried and we've made it work makes life that much better. I couldn't imagine raising three children with someone I couldn't speak to every day."

Interestingly, Kardashian and Barker don't live under the same roof — although that might change now they have a baby on the way. Late last year, the couple said they've chosen to continue living a block apart as they figure out how to best blend their two families.

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part … and we are a block away, so it's kind of a special time," Kardashian said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"He comes over and it's like, we have our routines within our house. Like, you know when the kids are at their dad's [Scott Disick's] house, I stay at his [Travis Barker's] house and there are still nights when we'll stay at each other's houses in between."

And they get along with one another's kids too.

"We have known each other and I have had my own relationship with his kids for, like, ten years," Kardashian said. "It does make it really easy. We all just know each other and each other's intentions. I came from a blended family... We have experience."

It's clear they're a very loved-up couple. As Barker wrote on Instagram recently, he sees Kardashian as his "soulmate".

"You deserve everything your heart desires," he said in a tribute post. "Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. I love you my wife."

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram.