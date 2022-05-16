A mini-dress, an intimate ceremony and a getaway car: Everything we know about Kourtney and Travis' wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married – and this time, it's for real.

...We think.

The pair were surrounded by close friends and family members while they officially (AKA legally) tied the knot over the weekend, according to reports.

Watch the trailer for the first season of The Kardashians here. Post continues after video.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," an insider explained to People. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

For the special event, Kourtney wore a white mini dress with a veil, and Travis went with an all-black tuxedo.

They were seen getting away in a black lowrider convertible, which had a sign strapped to the front of the vehicle which read 'JUST MARRIED'.

Kourtney and Travis began dating in early 2021, and less than a year later in October 2021, they got engaged on the beach in Montecito California.

The special moment was shown on a recent episode of the new reality show, The Kardashians.

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October 2021. Image: Disney+.

During the episode, it was revealed that Kourtney's kids were not part of the proposal.

"I do wish that my kids were here," she explained during her piece to camera. "I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise."

Kourtney added: "I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

While the pair only got engaged a little less than eight months ago, this is not the first wedding ceremony the A-lister couple have had.

Previously, Kourtney and Travis 'tied the knot' after the 2022 Grammy Awards, at around 2AM at One Love Wedding Chapel, by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The pair did not obtain a marriage license, and it was clarified a few days later that while it was indeed a wedding – it wasn't legally binding.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2AM, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kourtney wrote in a post to Instagram.

Image: Instagram @KourtneyKardashian.

"Practice makes perfect," she added.

Kris Jenner admitted she had been "sworn to secrecy" regarding any details surrounding her eldest's wedding.

"If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble," she told People earlier this month.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





While Travis and Kourtney's decision to get married quickly could be considered 'too fast' – the pair have actually known each other since the early 2000s.

After becoming friends through mixing in the same social circles, it was no surprise when the pair were first spotted having dinner together all the way back in 2019, with their children in tow.

A little while later in 2021, the pair would make it 'IG official' by publicly dropping hints they were together.

For Travis, seeing Kourtney being a "great mum" and a "great friend" made her the perfect partner for him.

"I've done both up until now. I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mum, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he told The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021.

(From left) Travis, Alabama, Reign, Kourtney, Landon and Atiana. Image: Instagram @kourtneykardashian.

"It just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing," he added.

Travis has two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Travis also has taken on the parental duties of his former step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who is 23.

Kourtney shares three children with Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

Currently, the pair are undergoing IVF on The Kardashians, with Kourtney admitting the journey for her hasn't been "the most amazing experience".

"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through," she admitted during the most recent episode of the reality show.

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

Later she added: "I have everything in the world to be happy about... I just feel a little bit off."

When more details about Kourtney and Travis' wedding surface, we'll be sure to update this post.

Feature Image: Instagram @KourtneyKardashian.