“When you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everyone else does.”

Kodi Lee’s mum held her son’s arm as she explained his story to the packed America’s Got Talent auditorium.

Kodi said hello, and gave the audience a smile, clinging to his support cane as he took in the view.

“I’m going to sing you a song on the piano,” he told the judges when they asked why he was there.

“I’m readdddayyyy” he told them, to giggles from the audience.

You can watch Kodi’s performance here. Post continues after video.

The 22-year-old has autism and is blind.

“We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge, and he started singing, and that’s when I was in tears … I just realised, oh my god, he’s an entertainer,” Tina Lee told Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel.

“Through music and performing he was able to withstand living in this world.

“It saved his life, playing music,” she told them.

Sitting at the piano, she gave her son a pep-talk.

“This is your time OK, there’s going to be like 20 film cameras on you OK?” she whispers.

“Yeahhhh,” he tells her.

“Go, boom,” she says and then quickly leaves the stage.

When Keni's fingers hit the keys and his voice echoes into the microphone, it's an immediate jaw drop.

He is insanely talented.

He delivers a flawless cover of Donny Hathaway's A Song For You.

The judges are in tears, mum is in tears, we're in tears, the audience is on their feet.

His range, the depth of his voice, how he carries himself - he is a true entertainer.

“First of all, I will tell you, that all four judges and everyone in this room were up on their feet.

"Not only did we feel the authenticity of what you do, but you’re a great inspiration and a great talent, and it was amazing,” Mandel told Kodi as he joined his mum again at the front of the stage.

Hough went next.

"I know everybody needs a voice and an expression, and I really feel your heart, your passion … Your voice blew everyone away, so I just want to say that I heard you, and I felt you, and that was beautiful.”

Cowell summed it up by telling Kodi what he did was extraordinary.

"I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life," he told him.

But then Union sent us into a snotty ball of tears once again when she told Kodi;

"I'm a new judge this season, and I am also a new mum this year. It's the toughest job I've ever had and the most rewarding.

"You just want to give your kids the moon the stars and the rainbows, and tonight I'm going to give you something special."

Then she hits the golden buzzer which sends confetti from the sky and Kodi automatically through to the live shows.

His face, his reaction , his joy - it's everything.

This young man will make your Friday, he's certainly made ours.