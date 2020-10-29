BREAKING: A woman has been beheaded during a terrorist attack in Nice, France.

Three people have reportedly died, and many more injured during a knife attack at a French church today.

French media have claimed that amongst the deaths, one woman has been beheaded by the attacker inside the church in Nice on the Côte d’Azur. The city's mayor describes this attack as an act of terrorism.

A police source said a woman was decapitated. French politician Marine Le Pen also spoke of a decapitation having occurred in the attack.

Police described the scene as a “vision of horror”.

The attacker was shot and injured by police and was taken to hospital.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the attacker had repeated “Allahu Akbar” several times while he was being arrested and handcuffed by police.

Reuters journalists at the scene said police were armed with automatic weapons and had put up a security cordon around the church, which is on Nice's Jean Medecin Avenue, the city's main shopping thoroughfare. Ambulances and fire service vehicles were also at the scene.

The French anti-terrorist prosecutor's department says it has been asked to investigate the attack.

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher, Samuel Paty in Paris.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson.

Unlike that case, it was not immediately clear what the motive was for this Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which people of Muslim faith consider to be blasphemous.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.

That has prompted an outpouring of anger in parts of the Muslim world, with some governments accusing French leader Emmanuel Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

