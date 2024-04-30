We found a $25 Kmart dupe for the trending $227 bomber jacket.

Stop the press! Supermodel, founder of Rhode Skin and certified cool girl, Hailey Bieber, has been spotted wearing a $25 jacket from Kmart!

Ok, well... not exactly. It's actually a $227 sherpa jacket from Free People BUT Kmart has a bang-on dupe that'll save you a little over $200. Not bad eh?

The entrepreneur shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a lime green jacket with a pair of orange sunglasses, and because everything she touches turns to gold, people naturally wanted to know how they could replicate her look.

Enter Kmart with their fabulous dupes.

The Aussie store, which has previously created budget-friendly alternatives for the North Face Puffer Jacket and the famous DISSH pinstripe suit is at it again, and this time, they're selling their version of the Free People Hit The Slopes fleece jacket.

Hailey Bieber is a huge fan of the $227 Free People Hit The Slopes fleece jacket. Image: Instagram @haileybieber, Free People.

While it's not available in Bieber's chosen shade of green, they do have four options to pick from: Watermelon red, black, biscotti brown and frost white, and it's such a good dupe, that TikTok can't get enough.

The Kmart Active Womens Sherpa Button Jacket. Told you it was a spot-on dupe. Image: Kmart.

Creators on the app are pairing their Kmart find with flared yoga pants, sambas, leggings, and oversized scarves proving just how versatile the bomber-style jacket is.

Retailing for $25, the jacket features a high neck, long sleeves with elastic cuffs, front snap button closure and three practical pockets.

The sizing starts from size six and goes up to a size 20, although Kmart has warned that it runs slightly large, so keep that in mind if you're purchasing online.

Personally, I have my eye on the watermelon red jacket, but there are options for more neutral palettes.

If you want to get your hands on the Kmart Active Womens Sherpa Button Jacket, click here.

Feature Image: Kmart/Instagram @haileybieber.