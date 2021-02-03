News
Your place called, and it wants all this lush new Kmart furniture.

After spending most of 2020 at home, confined to the same few walls, you might've felt inspired to revamp your living space.

Instead of splashing your hard-earned cash on dresses and shoes, you now want cute candles and cushions. Look at you, you adult!

Watch: Here's how to make a room look bigger. Post continues after video.

Thing is, stylish furniture and homewares are expensive, with many requiring serious investment. But they don't always have to be.

Kmart has just announced a range of very affordable, very good-looking furniture. We're talking couches, chests of drawers and tables for a fraction of the price you'd see them at fancy stores.

And the best part? They're chic AF.

Here's a look at our favourite pieces from the range.

First up, the oh-so-stylish $89 boucle chair

Image: Kmart.

You've probably seen chairs like this doing the rounds (boucle fabric is very on-trend), but to our knowledge, no retailer has offered one at this price. 

If boucle isn't your thing, there's a lush $99 baby pink chair that also comes in grey.

Image: Kmart.

Know what's good for putting chairs on? Rugs. And there's a variety of neutral textured rugs to choose from. 

Our personal favourite is this $119 arch wool-blend rug. 

Image: Kmart.

There are also some big-ticket items that look like they cost a fortune, but don't.

We'll be getting our hands on this rustic $189 two-seater sofa

Image: Kmart.

The perfect piece for a small inner-city apartment.

But if you want to splurge and opt for a bigger couch, Kmart has another option: the $389 Harrison three-seater sofa. Bless them.

Image: Kmart.

Lastly, the retailer will be releasing bed frames, bases and mattresses for a smidge of what you might expect to pay elsewhere.

In the coming weeks, the Kmart website will be dropping bed frames starting at $189, bed bases starting at $99 and mattresses starting at $149. 

Image: Kmart.

Plus, there's more furniture coming that we'll be keeping an eye out for - including a $119 white three-draw storage unit, a $79 coffee table and matching $89 entertainment unit.

Image: Kmart.

Image: Kmart.

Oh, and these pieces are online-only - so unfortunately, yes, that means one less trip to Kmart. 

Feature image: Kmart.

Tags: home , homewares , features

