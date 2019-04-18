News
baby

The $9 Kmart Easter bunny costume you need for your child this Sunday.

UM.

If you have a tiny human you’re planning on loading up with chocolate this weekend, we demand you take a trip to Kmart at once and purchase this $9 bunny costume.

It’d be rude not to.

Is the Easter Bunny cute or… kinda terrifying? See how these kids reacted to the Mamamia Easter Bunny.

JUST LOOK:

Imagine that adorable fluffy creature running (or waddling) around your garden all jacked up on chocolate on Sunday morning while you sit back and admire your egg hiding prowess. JUST IMAGINE.

It's so adorable it's making our ovaries hurt.

The costume is available for children aged 6 to 18 months, and features a hood, sleeveless design and BUNNY TAIL at the back.

Not only will it bring the festive cheer to your Sunday egg hunt, it can be re-used for infant costume parties.

Or just... whenever you feel like dressing your baby us a bunny ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Plus, think of the great 21st photo material.

