Kmart has become the queen of affordable homewares in recent years – which is why I was pretty damn excited to be invited to check out their newest living range.

Little did I know the store’s designers had somehow tapped into my brain when developing their ‘Timeless’ range and created my dream room.

I’m not kidding. From the blush pink velvet chair to the rose-gold trimmed mirror – I wanted to take home EVERY SINGLE THING I saw in the display room they set up in the upstairs of a Melbourne hotel. There were so many standout pieces, including a knotted cushion that already has a cult following because it’s $8 and yet looks inexplicably luxurious.

But that wasn’t all. They also set up two equally stylish, modern bedrooms to suit different tastes from their other ranges: ‘Natural’; full of neutral colours and natural textures, and ‘Urban’; the most masculine with bold blues and blacks.

The best part? It’s all so affordable. Nothing in the range is over $50 – even the furniture – with prices starting at just $3.

Check out the gallery and tell me you don’t agree this is Kmart’s best work yet:

Kmart's new lifestyle range.

While some pieces are in stores now, the entire range is available from all Kmart stores and online at Kmart.com.au from 1 February.

Listen: Interior design guru and mother-of-three Megan Morton speaks about how a made bed can change a home. (Post continues after audio.)

