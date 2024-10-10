Anne Hathaway just had her own Devil Wears Prada moment — but this time, she's playing the role of the one making amends.

The actress recently reached out to Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa to apologise for a painfully awkward 2012 interview from the Les Misérables press junket that recently resurfaced online.

Watch: 'Anne Hathaway just apologised to me for my bad 2012 interview with her.' Post continues below.

In the now-viral clip, Flaa tried to bring some fun to the chat by asking Hathaway if she'd sing her responses.

"I was going to ask you to do the first question in singing. I sing it to you, then you sing back the answer," she suggested.

Anne, however, shut down the idea faster than Miranda Priestly dismisses florals in spring. "Well, I won't be doing that, but you're more than welcome to sing," she replied.

To make it worse, Hathaway's co-stars Hugh Jackman and Eddie Redmayne had happily gone along with the musical banter earlier, so the Princess Bride's frosty response stood out like a sore thumb.

The rest of the interview wasn't much better.

Image: YouTube.

When asked if she thought love was more passionate in the Les Mis era, Hathaway gave a flat, "No." And when Flaa asked about her first crush? A simple, "Um, no."

You could cut the tension with a butter knife.

Fast forward to now, and Hathaway's team reached out to make amends after getting wind of the journalist's viral vid.

Flaa shared on her Flawsome Talk YouTube series that she was completely taken aback when she received an email from Hathaway's publicist. The message contained a personal apology from Anne herself, which she chose not to share in full.

"I was so surprised," Flaa said. "I thought she'd never even see that video, but she did, and she did something pretty amazing."

Image: YouTube.

According to Flaa, Hathaway sent a thoughtful note explaining what she was going through at the time of the interview, apologising for her less-than-friendly behaviour.

Flaa was clearly moved by the gesture.

"It was such a personal message, and just talking about it makes me teary-eyed. I was so grateful she reached out."

The Blake Lively drama.

This isn't the first time Kjersti Flaa has faced a tricky celeb encounter. In fact, she's had her share of viral moments.

Back in 2016, during a Café Society press junket, Flaa congratulated Blake Lively on her pregnancy, starting the interview with a polite, "First of all, congrats on your little bump."

Lively's response? "Congrats on your little bump."

Image: Getty.

Flaa wasn't pregnant — and later revealed that she couldn't have children, making the moment especially hurtful.

The internet wasn't too impressed with Blake, and the clip quickly went viral, with people calling out her "mean girl" attitude.

Despite these rocky interviews, Flaa has kept her cool. And now, thanks to Hathaway's apology, it seems that at least one uncomfortable moment has been put to rest.

In fact, Hathaway even invited Flaa to interview her again for her next project. Here's hoping that next time, it's all smooth sailing.

Feature Image: Getty