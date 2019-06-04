-With AAP.

1. “I must clear something up.” The truck driver who witnessed the McLeod family car crash has spoken about what he saw.

A truck driver travelling behind Queensland mum Charmaine McLeod before her car smashed into another truck, killing her and her four children, has shared his perspective on the crash.

McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2, died after their station wagon slammed into an oncoming truck south of Kingaroy on May 27.

Police initially believed the mum-of-four was trying to overtake a truck when her car slammed head-on into another, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

But according to the truck driver, who shared a comment on Facebook, McLeod had already passed him before the crash.

"I must clear something up that is unfair on this poor family," the driver wrote, news.com.au reported.

"This poor mother was not overtaking me, absolutely nothing in my witness statement suggests she was overtaking me. I was right behind her and although I won’t discuss anything I saw with anyone other than the detective in charge, I will not let this family think she overtook me dangerously. She did not. Fact."

"It’s just not right that the families who are going through hell will spend the rest of their lives thinking those kids died because their mother overtook dangerously.

"I can’t talk about the impact in front of me, but I can say she overtook me very safely. What happened in front of me few dozen metres later is up to the experts to determine."

Over the weekend, police said they were looking at whether the crash was a murder-suicide, after unconfirmed reports of a note believed to have been handwritten by McLeod was found approximately 200 metres away from the scene by investigators.

This evidence, along with an absence of skid marks at the scene that suggest McLeod hadn’t tried to stop the car, has resulted in homicide investigators and other specialist police being asked to assist in the investigation.

McLeod also reportedly posted on social media late last year that she had been struggling with mental health issues, and had been dealing with Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said it would take some time before the truth was known.

"I don't expect that investigation to conclude very quickly," he said on Monday.

"It will be some months before the final conditions of that crash and the circumstances that led to that tragedy are concluded by the coroner."

2. Five bodies sighted in search for NSW woman missing after avalanche in the Indian Himalayas.

Five bodies have been sighted in the search for eight mountaineers, including an Australian woman, lost in the Indian Himalayas following an avalanche.

Sydney mountaineer Ruth McCance went missing while attempting to summit a previously unclimbed peak on Nanda Devi East along with British team leader Martin Moran, three other UK climbers, two men from the United States and an Indian liaison officer.

High-resolution photographs taken during an aerial mission conducted on Monday morning identified the bodies, as well as a number of other personal effects of the climbers such as rucksacks, Indian Mountaineering Foundation spokesman Amit Chowdhury said.

"Now it's pretty much certain that the climbers were struck down by this avalanche," Mr Chowdhury told AAP on Monday evening.

The bodies are on the ground along with avalanche debris, at the site where footprints were seen leading into the path of an avalanche on Sunday.

"There is no movement, therefore, it's probably practical to presume that the possibilities of anyone being alive in this kind of massive avalanche is very, very weak," Mr Chowdhury.

"We were hopeful of being able to find some kind of life but now things don't look good at all," he said.

The focus will now shift to a ground search, which will come from a different path than the climbers took as the area is dangerous, Mr Chowdhury said.

Plans are being made to figure out how the bodies will be retrieved, he said.

Ms McCance's husband, Trent Goldsack, said earlier "a lot of people are saying a lot of prayers for her at the moment".

"There's always hope," Mr Goldsack told AAP on Monday afternoon.

Ms McCance didn't travel to Nanda Devi to seek thrills but rather for spiritual nourishment, Mr Goldsack said on Monday before it was reported the bodies had been spotted.

"It was not about ticking a box, it was not about wearing a t-shirt that said 'I've climbed a virgin peak' or 'I've climbed this mountain or I've climbed that'," he said.

"It was about the seeking of the wild places and enjoying and taking nourishment from that - that was the reason for her."

Mr Goldsack said he loved his wife "as much as I ever have".

Mr Moran on May 25 sent a message saying the advance team of eight were camped and preparing to ascend the summit known only as Peak 6447m, the British Association of Mountain Guides said in a statement on Monday.

When British deputy leader Mark Thomas - who had remained lower down the mountain with three others - didn't hear again from the advance team he went to search for them, BMG understands.

He found a very large avalanche had hit the route Mr Moran's team was expected to have taken.

The Moran family said they're deeply saddened by the "tragic events" and described it as a "harrowing time" for all involved.

"As a family, we share the same emotions that all next of kin are experiencing in not knowing the whereabouts or wellbeing of those closest to us," the statement, released online on Monday, says.

A rescue team of up to 20 people - including members of the Indian-Tibetan border police and the state disaster management force - left Munsiyari on foot on Saturday morning local time, Indian Mountaineering Foundation spokesman Amit Chowdhury has said.

It is expected to take them at least three days to reach the avalanche site.

3. President Trump calls London Mayor Sadiq Khan a "stone cold loser" as he arrives in London.

Donald Trump has lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "stone-cold loser" after the mayor criticised the British government for inviting the US president for a state visit.

On Monday, Trump arrived in Britain with his wife Melania for a three day visit, and he had already blasted Khan before his plane touched down.

"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London.

"He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

On Sunday, Labour's Khan said it was important to have good relations with the United States but that Britain should not be "rolling out the red carpet" for Trump. He has also compared Trump to 20th century fascists.

"This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States," a spokesman for the mayor said.

"Sadiq is representing the progressive values of London and our country warning that Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe."

Trump will be treated to a display of British royal pageantry during the June 3-5 visit: lunch and a formal dinner with Queen Elizabeth, tea with heir Prince Charles, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, coronation church of English monarchs for 1000 years.

He will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings, and foreign minister and Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt said the trip should be above party politics.

Hunt, who greeted Trump at Stansted Airport, said that Trump had mentioned the mayor to him on arrival.

"He wasn't exactly saying that he's going to be inviting Sadiq Khan for royal treatment at the White House any time soon," Hunt told the BBC, declining to give further details of the conversation.

4. A 10-year-old boy has died in WA after flu complications.

A 10-year-old boy has died in a West Australian hospital from suspected influenza.

A Perth Children's Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the boy's death but would not say whether his critical condition over the past few days was flu-related.

It is understood the boy suffered complications due to the virus.

The case brings the number of deaths in WA from flu-related illness this year to 11, compared to four at the same time last year.

The Department of Health's latest weekly statewide notifiable diseases data shows the number of reported cases in the state this year so far has jumped by 874 in one week to 3887.

That compares to 1216 cases for the same time last year.

The department says the flu season has come eight weeks earlier than usual and urges people to get immunised.

5. Police fear the motive behind the Virginia Beach shooting may have died with the shooter.

The reason why DeWayne Craddock shot up a Virginia Beach municipal building on Friday - killing 12 people, and severely wounding four others - may have died with him.

Even as families plan funerals on Monday, Craddock, 40, remains a puzzle to police.

He left no note, internet message or manifesto, that police have announced. Police said he had no specific person as a target, shooting indiscriminately, including his first victim in a vehicle in the parking lot before he went inside.

He was ultimately shot and fatally wounded by police after a gun battle in the maze-like halls of a 1970s-era municipal building, Craddock at one time shooting through a closed door and wall.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera described Craddock as "disgruntled," but declined to say more about what may have precipitated the attack.

"We have more questions than we really have answers," he told reporters about two hours after the shooting on Friday.

Craddock declared his intention to quit by email in the morning and started shooting at his workplace of almost 15 years late that same afternoon, about 4 pm, before his co-workers clocked out for the weekend.

Craddock's bosses said that he was an employee in good standing, with no disciplinary actions pending and was not going to be fired, but they are still looking into it.

"To the extent that the subject's employment status has anything do with these events, that will be part of the ongoing investigation," City Manager Dave Hansen told reporters.

Craddock's parents posted a handwritten note on the front door of their Yorktown, Virginia, home on Saturday expressing sorrow and prayers for the victims.

"We are grieving the loss of our loved one. At this time we wish to focus on the victims and the lives loss during yesterday's tragic event," the note said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who loss their lives, and those recovering in the hospital."

The hand-scrawled note states no reason for the shooting.

The mass shooting in the coastal resort of Virginia Beach was the deadliest instance of US gun violence since November, when a dozen people were slain at a Los Angeles-area bar and grill by a gunman who then killed himself.

An impromptu memorial set up at the municipal centre was visited by well-wishers on Sunday and media images show family and friends and holding hands and lighted candles at multiple churches from Baptist to Roman Catholic.