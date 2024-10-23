'I waited hours to see King Charles in Sydney. It wasn't at all what I expected.'

Like those musicians I like to tick off to see in concert, the best part about being a fan of something is about being part of the community.

Swifties, One Directioners… King-ers? Charlsies?

We'll have to settle for 'Royalists', but we all had the best time in solidarity with one another.

Today, there are many media reports about the age of attendees, and I'll admit, there were a lot of Boomers in the crowd. However, there were also a lot of children, school kids and young adults.

I spoke to a grandmother whose grandson had asked to take the afternoon off school in order to see the King.

"My grandson woke up and came upstairs to see me, saying, 'The King is coming to Sydney, I want to go see him,'" she told me.

"'I said, 'Oh there's going to be too many people,' and he said, 'No I really want to go see him, I'm going to take a day off school,'" she added.

Her grandson ended up getting a 'naughty note' from school, but for him, the next generation, this historical moment was well worth it.

And I must admit, I felt that way too.

Featured image: Mamamia/Getty