'I waited hours to see King Charles in Sydney. It wasn't at all what I expected.'

When I heard that King Charles and Queen Camilla were coming to Sydney, I knew I had to go and see them.
You see, over the years I've been ticking British royals off my list one by one, in the same way I tick off seeing my favourite singers' concerts.
Prince Harry waved at my ferry while sailing towards Kirribilli House in 2013. I saw Wills and Kate when they came to Manly in 2014. Prince Harry and Megan Markle walked right past the pub I was working at in Edinburgh in 2018. I also happened across the Trooping the Colour while on a walk in London, and got to see the late Queen Elizabeth in 2019.
So, ticking off King Charles was an opportunity not to be missed.