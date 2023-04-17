We just found out King Charles’ net worth. And it’s... a lot.

So it turns out King Charles has significantly more money than the Queen ever did.

And by that we mean, a cool £230 million more.

Analysis by The Sunday Times found King Charles, who is set to be crowned next month, is worth £600 million (around $1.1 billion AUD).

Meanwhile, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had an estimated fortune of £370 million ($685 million AUD) according to last year's Rich List by The Sunday Times.

Watch: Four revelations from Prince Harry's memoir. Post continues below.

Charles reportedly has a larger fortune than other millionaires like Sir Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham.

As for where it comes from, the publication reports that much of Charles' fortune (from his pre-king days) came from the private fund The Duchy of Cornwall.

The fund, which is a portfolio of land and investments, was founded by Edward III in 1337 and is now controlled by Charles' eldest son, Prince William.

A former adviser to the King told the publication the 74-year-old worked to rebuild his money from the Duchy of Cornwall after his divorce from Princess Diana.

"[Charles] became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [of capital]. We’re not talking vast sums here — several tens of millions, no more," they said.

The advisor also shut down suggestions that Charles' wife Camilla brought "a good deal of money" into their relationship, saying it's "really not correct".

Another chunk of Charles' wealth reportedly comes from the 20,000-acre Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which he inherited after the Queen's death in September last year and is estimated to be worth £245 million ($453 million AUD).

Charles also inherited The Crown Estate, a portfolio of land and property, which is responsible for £15.6 billion of the royal family's wealth, after his mother's death.

However, it only belongs to the reigning monarch 'in right of The Crown', and he cannot sell anything held by the estate or derive income from any of its profits.

Feature Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty/Mamamia.