From Balmoral to Buckingham: Everything that's happened in King Charles' first day as monarch.

The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace on Friday morning UK time, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Dressed in mourning clothes, the King left the Balmoral estate with his wife and newly appointed Queen Consort, Camilla, for Aberdeen. On arrival, he greeted staff before embarking on a flight to RAF Northolt, from where he was driven to Buckingham Palace.

Less than a day after assuming the position following his mother's death, King Charles III met with members of the public, Prime Minister Liz Truss and addressed the nation.

Here's everything that happened on his first day as monarch.

King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace.

On arrival at Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, were greeted by a crowd of thousands.

Against the expectation of commentators, the King's car pulled up at the gates of the Palace, where he and Camilla exited and walked along the barricades to meet with the mourners. Over ten minutes, the King looked visibly moved by the outpouring of respect and affection for his late mother, expressed by the people. Spontaneous chants of 'God Save the King' erupted from the crowd.

Image: Getty.

He also viewed the floral tributes left for his late mother, before walking into the palace for the first time as King, alongside his Queen Consort, Camilla.

Image: Getty.

He met with the Prime Minister.

On Tuesday UK time, Liz Truss became Prime Minister, a day after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest. She travelled to Balmoral to meet the Queen, who then asked her to form a government.

The picture of the two meeting was the Queen's last public appearance.

And just three days later, the newly appointed Prime Minister met with the newly-proclaimed King.

Image: Getty.

While discussions between the monarch and PM are traditionally private, cameras caught the opening moments of their afternoon meeting.

"The moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have," King Charles told PM Truss of his mother's death.

"It has been so touching this afternoon when we arrived, all those people who had come to give their condolences and flowers," he added.

The Prime Minster offered her condolences.

The King's first address to the nation.

Later that day, King Charles III made his first address to the nation as monarch, sitting alongside a picture of his "darling Mama".

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I, too, now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," Charles said in the address from Buckingham Palace.

"Whatever may be your background and beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."

Image: Getty.

He ended the speech addressing his late mother, Her Majesty.

"As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," Charles said.

"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," he added.

Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort.

During the speech, King Charles III confirmed his wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort," Charles said.

Image: Getty.

Earlier this year, the Queen granted permission for the former Camilla Parker Bowles to take on that title, after she had originally said it would not apply to her son's second wife.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that times comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizabeth II said in her February address.

William and Kate have new titles.

The King also announced his son, William, and his wife, Catherine - previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - would become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

"As my heir, William, now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades," he said.

The title change for Prince William and Kate means that William is following in his father's footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales, to have the title bestowed on her.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," King Charles added.

King Charles addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The King broke from royal standards, however, to briefly address his second son, Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

He also discussed funeral arrangements for Her Majesty.

The King noted the funeral arrangements will take place for Queen Elizabeth II in a little more than a week, where "we will come together as a nation, a Commonwealth and indeed as a global community to lay my beloved mother to rest."

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example," he said.

"My most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support."

