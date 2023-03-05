Ok, Harry and Meghan ARE invited to King Charles' coronation. Here's what we know so far.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to King Charles' upcoming coronation.

Days after news broke that the King asked his son and daughter-in-law to leave their UK residence, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times the couple have "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation".

However, the pair, who currently live in California with their two children, are yet to confirm whether they will attend the May ceremony.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the spokesperson said.

In light of the news, here's everything we know about King Charles' coronation.

When is King Charles' coronation?

After automatically becoming king following Queen Elizabeth II's death last year, King Charles will officially be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned alongside the King.

Will King Charles address what's going on with Harry and Meghan?

It looks like it.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that King Charles is planning on giving a rare interview about Harry and Meghan ahead of his coronation, with sources close to the palace saying he will grant BBC an interview to clear the air before he is officially crowned.

Speaking to The Sun, royal insider and confidant of the late Princess Diana, author Stewart Pearce, said King Charles has been in talks about doing a sit-down interview for months.

While there have been rumours the King will do an interview since the release of his son's tell-all memoir, Spare, Pearce is the first person to confirm the sit-down will more than likely take place.

"I believe strongly, that Charles will grant another interview to the BBC, possibly with somebody like Jonathan Dimbleby, whom he trusts and likes," he told the publication in an exclusive interview.

The interview comes after news broke last week that King Charles asked Harry and Meghan to leave their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed.

Reports suggested the King planned on removing the couple from their British home on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after Spare's global release.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below.

Will Australia get a public holiday for King Charles' coronation?

The government still hasn't confirmed whether Aussies will be given a public holiday to mark King Charles' coronation.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously said a public holiday would not be held in New Zealand.



"May 6 falls on a Sunday our time, which means there's an opportunity for many people to watch the coronation and mark this special occasion in other ways too if they wish to," a spokesperson confirmed in October.

Which celebs will be performing?

Rumours have been going around that artists of the likes of Adele, Elton John and Harry Styles have reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at King Charles' coronation celebrations.

According to Rolling Stone, The Spice Girls and Robbie Williams are among those who have declined invitations to sing at the event.

A representative for Elton John also told the publication the 75-year-old could not attend due to scheduling issues.

As for who will be performing, it's been confirmed Aussie violinist Madeleine Easton will play with the English Baroque Soloists and Monteverdi Choir.

"I feel completely honoured and a bit starstruck, I just keep pinching myself thinking how could this have happened? How can little me be going to such an incredible event?" she told AAP.

Read more on this topic:

'I have no judgement.' Everything that's happened since Prince Harry's memoir was released.

BREAKING NEWS: Wealthy baby boomer evicts his freeloading millennial tenants.

Oh. There's a rumour that King Charles is going to do his own sit-down, tell-all interview.

Feature Image: Chris Jackson/Getty for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023/Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty.

Love to snack? Complete this survey to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!