King Charles III is not the coolest kid on the block.

He might be a literal king, with palaces and a vast fortune at his disposal — yet the poor guy can't find a single pal to kick back with.

No weekend brunch plans with the girlies, no movie nights with friends, no trips to Target together to buy things you don't need. Or, whatever the royal equivalent would be.

First came his coronation in 2023, when big name stars including Adele, Harry Styles, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Robbie Williams all reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform. Instead, he was left with American singer Katy Perry to perform at the very English occasion.

The supposed snubs made headlines at the time, though 'scheduling conflicts' were blamed. Like when I say I can't make it to after work drinks because I have a clash, but really I'm just going home to binge-watch Gilmore Girls.

Now, Charles has a new qualm as he prepares to travel to our shores: nobody wants to chill with the King.

Story continues below.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are touching down in Australia on October 18, with an "action-packed" itinerary across six days in Canberra and Sydney. The visit marks Charles' first trip to Australia since he became the reigning monarch, and it's his 17th visit in total in his lifetime.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is hosting a welcome reception for Charles and Camilla in Canberra, but not one single head of state is attending to say 'hey'.

The six state premiers — of New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania — have all said they're unable to attend. But they will have representatives at the event, including their governors.

"I find it insulting," said Bev McArthur of the Australian Monarchist League, which is a thing we have apparently. "They should just make the short trip to Canberra, say 'hi and thank for you coming to Australia.'"

But before you start to wonder if this is a political statement about the monarchy, which would actually be interesting and a worthwhile conversation to have… nah, they're just booked and busy.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allen has 'other' government business to deal with, Queensland Premier Steven Miles is 'too busy' working on his election campaign (lol), and Roger Cook, Western Australia's premier, said he had other commitments. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns will hang out with the royals when they're in Sydney, at least. But he wasn't gonna do that twice.

Look, I get it. We've all seen a work event pop up in the inbox and thought, 'under not one single circumstance do I want to do that'. But when you're an elected government official, it kind of seems like you should just suck it up and go meet the Head of State in Canberra for one day. Especially since he, you know, paused his cancer treatment to come do this boring tour he probably doesn't even wanna do.

King Charles will arrive in Australia on October 18. Image: Getty.

Now, I'm not exactly a royal enthusiast myself, I'm kind of the exact opposite. But if you're not even avoiding Charles as a political statement, what is the point of not going?

Especially when there are so many royalists out there who would do anything to get the chance to meet Charles.

Just give the people want they want: an awkward evening with the reigning monarch, set against the backdrop of Australia's most perfectly planned city. This is the dream.

