Eleanor Bryant was a selfless educator. Her final act was to pull children from harm's way.

Eleanor Bryant went to work at a childcare centre northwest of Melbourne on Monday, just as any other day.

She was meant to make it home.

Instead, the 43-year-old died when a water tanker crashed through the fence at Macedon Ranges Montessori Preschool on Main Road, Riddells Creek about 2.20pm — just 40 minutes before the centre was due to close.

Police believe the truck hit a power pole before veering off the road and crashing into the kindergarten.

A three-year-old boy was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital with arm injuries, which police confirmed were non-life-threatening.

Eleanor, who was a speech pathologist and mother of an 11-year-old boy and nine-year-old girl, was trying to save children when she was struck, the Herald Sun reports.

A family friend told the publication that Eleanor was someone who "put everyone else first".

"Eleanor was the person that lit up every room she walked into. Her infectious smile, sense of humour and love for her family and friends made her a joy to be around," they said.

Friends and clients remembered her as a "truly remarkable lady".

"I will be forever grateful for everything she did for my daughter as her speech pathologist," one mum wrote online.

"This incredible woman has always been a hero to our family and now she she is a hero to so many," another said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Von Tunk said police believe the tanker veered off course on a bridge about 120m from the pre-school.

"That truck has lost control and has travelled through a fence and into the open playground area of a preschool where a number of children and teachers were situated," he told reporters on Monday.

"Unfortunately we've had one of the staff, a 43-year-old lady, struck by that truck, and she's deceased."

He said while "tragic" the outcome "could have been a lot worse", with extensive damage to play equipment where several staff and children were nearby.

"This is one of those close calls and I don't know how only one person has died today. It's unbelievable.

"I dare to say there'll be some kids getting squeezed very tightly tonight. That's a really rough one."

Watch: Carer killed and child hurt as truck crashes into kindergarten playground. Post continues below.

The truck driver was taken by ambulance to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition. He is assisting police with inquiries.

His employer, family-owned business McKenzie Water, said they were devastated following the crash.

"This is an incredibly distressing time, and our deepest sympathies go to those involved and their families and friends," owner Alana McKenzie said.

"Our experienced 68-year-old driver is understood to have suffered a medical episode and remains in hospital. We are doing what we can to support him and his family."

Victorian Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas said it was a "tragic incident".

"My thoughts are with the staff, families, and community of the Macedon Ranges Montessori Preschool in Riddells Creek," she said.

"Thank you to our first responders and healthcare workers. I know our community will be hurting at this terrible time — please look out for one another.

"My thoughts are with the staff, families, and community of the Macedon Ranges Montessori Preschool in Riddells Creek."

Federal member for Menzies Keith Wolahan said the Eleanor was a "hero who sacrificed her life to save children in her care".

"I hope her family finds comfort in her courage. May she rest in peace."

Victorian Health Minister and member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas thanked first responders who helped the injured.

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the family of the victims and the broader Riddells Creek community," she said.

The tragedy comes less than two weeks after 11-year-old Jack Davey was killed and four other students injured after an SUV crashed through a fence at Auburn South Primary School in Melbourne's east.

With AAP

Feature image: Supplied.